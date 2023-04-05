Anne Hathaway revived the mini black dress in stunning Bulgari number that’s belted at the waist

Feel free to refer to Anne Hathaway as the queen of minidresses this fashion season.

Just a few weeks after wearing a see-through dress on the red carpet that we’re all still obsessed with, Anne showed up at a media call during the Bulgari Hotel opening in Tokyo earlier this week wearing a mini black dress that we're sure will be a closet staple all around the world moving forward.

Anne opted for a Givenchy number that was cinched at the waist with a bow and boasted beautiful-looking 3D-like flowers all over. The 40-year-old actress completed the look with a pair of clack platform-heeled sandals by brand Santoni and a whole lot of accessories by, who else?, Bulgari - including a number of rings and a stunning necklace.

Beauty wise, the mother of two donned pretty simple, au natural makeup that worked very well with her 'waterfall bangs' hairstyle, which is just about to be the most requested haircut of 2023.

(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer)

​​Anne's presence at the hotel opening follows her being named brand ambassador for Bulgari less than a year ago, a title she shares with actress Zendaya.

Just a day after turning heads in her black frock, Anne, who most recently starred in WeCrashed on Apple TV, proved that minidresses are all the rave by wearing yet another similar number at a separate event the next day, this one also celebrating the Tokyo hotel opening.

Sporting a similar hairstyle and beauty choices, Anne wore a little purple dress by Valentino over matching tights and platform Mary-Jane heels of the same hue. Yes, she was wearing purple head to toe and absolutely owned the look.

She matched her outfit with Bulgari's own High Jewelry necklace in pink gold and matching earrings.

(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer)

Both ensembles are the result of Anne's collaboration with her usual stylist Erin Walsh, who actually posted images from the various events on her own Instagram account.

"Celebrating the launch of the very special @bulgarihotels in Tokyo in style ✨🇯🇵," Erin captioned the series of images showing her client glowing while in Japan.

Erin is actually who many in the industry credit with Anne’s recent fashion "resurgence" of sorts - starting with the top Cannes looks she showed off during the festival back in 2022.

A post shared by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshstyle) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

From a metallic floral two-piece set designed by Schiaparelli that included a cropped blouse made of organza embroidered with multicolored sequins in a floral pattern and a matching pair of high-waisted trousers that were also sequined to a texture brown mini dress designed by Louis Vuitton featuring a zipper all down the middle and a collar, Anne set the style standard really high all throughout the season - and she has (rightfully!) been riding the wave of her fashion success until now.

Lest you think the actress to only be focusing on her look, though, think again: Anne is gearing up fort he release of Eileen, a thriller based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh, and She Came to Me, a rom-com that she is producing and will star in alongside Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Brian d'Arcy James, among others.

It’s Anne’s world, and we’re all just living in it!