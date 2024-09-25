Jenni Falconer's Sweaty Betty leggings and sports bra combo is perfect for autumn workouts - and on sale now
As the days get cooler, it can be hard to know what to wear for your workouts
When looking for workout outfits, we often look to Smooth Radio presenter and This Morning regular Jenni Falconer's wardrobe, complete with Sweaty Betty leggings and sports bras, and running shoes from Brooks.
If you're looking for a pair of the best workout leggings now autumn is on the horizon, then Jenni Falconer's running outfit is bound to inspire.
Stepping out for a run in London, Jenni paired a pair of Sweaty Betty's Power leggings in leopard print with the Zero Gravity sports bra by the same brand, a mesh top, and white running shoes to complete the look. In the sea of dark black and blue outfits we often see when the weather starts to change, this is a stylish and practical combination that's perfect for the current climate.
A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Jenni's look
RRP Was: £88 Now £53 at The Sports Edit
Reduced by an impressive £35 in the latest Sweaty Betty sale, the Power leggings in this unique leopard print are well worth the spend, having almost totally sold out on the Sweaty Betty website. As leopard print counts as a neutral colour, you can pair these with pretty much any colour, making them a versatile addition to any workout wardrobe.
RRP Was: £75 Now: £45 at Sweaty Betty
Also in the sale for a limited time only is the Zero Gravity Sports Bra in various colourways and sizes. This is one of the best high-impact sports bras, designed for cardio workouts like running, walking, and spinning where you're bouncing around.
RRP: £60 at Pruzan Running
While we're not sure exactly where Jenni got her mesh running vest from, this one from Pruzan looks very similar. Available in black, white, and orange, the vest is made from recycled materials and is chafe-resistant.
"Not a bad start to the new week," she wrote in the caption. With blue skies and sunshine behind her in the selfie, we agree!
The Sweaty Betty Power leggings, worn in leopard print by Jenni, feature two pockets - one in the leg to securely hold your phone and another in the waistband with a discreet zip for keeping your keys and cards safe. We rate them so highly here at woman&home as they are lightweight and compressive, offering a comfortable, second-skin-like feeling the more you move so you don't overheat. They also come in a great variety of colours.
While Jenni shows just how practical the leggings can be for running, we've found them to be a winner for strength training, yoga, Pilates, and walking workouts too. The drawstring in the waistband offers an adjustable fit for your comfort and they come in different lengths to suit your style and preference.
The Zero Gravity sports bra features on our tried-and-tested list of best sports bras for a reason. A relatively new release from the brand, the adjustable racerback design provides a secure fit while the encapsulation holds you in through higher-impact workouts.
Winter workouts are all about layering and Jenni's mesh top and light hoodie slung around her waist is the perfect example of how to do this. While the mesh top won't be for everyone, laying a light t-shirt with a hoodie is a good way to prevent overheating - or feeling too cold - in the changeable weather.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
