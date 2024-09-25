Jenni Falconer's Sweaty Betty leggings and sports bra combo is perfect for autumn workouts - and on sale now

When looking for workout outfits, we often look to Smooth Radio presenter and This Morning regular Jenni Falconer's wardrobe, complete with Sweaty Betty leggings and sports bras, and running shoes from Brooks.

If you're looking for a pair of the best workout leggings now autumn is on the horizon, then Jenni Falconer's running outfit is bound to inspire.

Stepping out for a run in London, Jenni paired a pair of Sweaty Betty's Power leggings in leopard print with the Zero Gravity sports bra by the same brand, a mesh top, and white running shoes to complete the look. In the sea of dark black and blue outfits we often see when the weather starts to change, this is a stylish and practical combination that's perfect for the current climate.

A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer) A photo posted by on

Shop Jenni's look

"Not a bad start to the new week," she wrote in the caption. With blue skies and sunshine behind her in the selfie, we agree!

The Sweaty Betty Power leggings, worn in leopard print by Jenni, feature two pockets - one in the leg to securely hold your phone and another in the waistband with a discreet zip for keeping your keys and cards safe. We rate them so highly here at woman&home as they are lightweight and compressive, offering a comfortable, second-skin-like feeling the more you move so you don't overheat. They also come in a great variety of colours.

While Jenni shows just how practical the leggings can be for running, we've found them to be a winner for strength training, yoga, Pilates, and walking workouts too. The drawstring in the waistband offers an adjustable fit for your comfort and they come in different lengths to suit your style and preference.

The Zero Gravity sports bra features on our tried-and-tested list of best sports bras for a reason. A relatively new release from the brand, the adjustable racerback design provides a secure fit while the encapsulation holds you in through higher-impact workouts.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Winter workouts are all about layering and Jenni's mesh top and light hoodie slung around her waist is the perfect example of how to do this. While the mesh top won't be for everyone, laying a light t-shirt with a hoodie is a good way to prevent overheating - or feeling too cold - in the changeable weather.