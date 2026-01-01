Fancy a virtual New Year's Day walk? Take our great walks of Britain and Ireland picture quiz

Happy New Year! One of my all-time favourite New Year's Day traditions is wrapping up warm, packing a flask and heading off on a winter walk to blow away the cobwebs (and possible sore head).

My all-time favourite walks have frequently been of the coastal kind, but I'm definitely partial to a spot of forest bathing or even mountain scenery if I'm feeling ambitious. In the UK, we're blessed with some of the best walking routes in Europe, for all tastes and abilities. How many of the following gorgeous walking-related photos can you identify from the multiple choice options?

You may have noticed I snuck in an extra question there – I just had too many favourite places to stop at 10!

⭐ How did you get on? See how your score compared with others' by registering to see the leaderboard.

And if you want more brain teasers, catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

The woman&home Quiz of the Day is our fun, quick multiple choice quiz you'll find here every Monday to Friday, which will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment – so be sure to tune in again tomorrow!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors