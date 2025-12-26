The power of a Boxing Day walk: 5 reasons to go for a gentle stroll after Christmas

Love the thought of stretching your legs and going for the – often obligatory – Boxing Day walk, or prefer to stay cosy inside?

A tradition for many, the festive stroll dates back to the late 18th century, when the day after the main event became synonymous with exercise and liberation from being cooped up. The walk is a great way to aid digestion, clear a fuzzy head and spend time with loved ones, but it can often feel like yet ‘another’ thing to organise.

But since the benefits of walking can never be overestimated, from better mental health to helping you get a better night's sleep, here's why you really should put on your best walking boots and head outside.

5 amazing benefits of a Boxing Day walk

1. You'll feel energised

Christmas can leave us sluggish, but just a 10-minute walk is enough to boost energy and increase mental alertness.

"As well as food and alcohol affecting the way we feel, our homes are full of materials and electronic devices, which create an excess of positive ions that sap our energy," says mindset and mental health coach Fenella Hemus.

"Walking outdoors – especially in woods and by the sea – rebalances this, increasing energy levels."

2. You'll burn some Christmas calories

"Going for a walk could help burn up some of the extra calories you may have consumed during the festivities," says Dr Deborah Lee, from online doctor and pharmacy service, Doctor Fox.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On average, a person weighing 11st burns around 38 calories for every 10 minutes of moderate walking. "So a half-hour, after-dinner walk could help you burn 114 calories – and more if you walk a bit faster."

3. It offers space

Festivities left you feeling stressed? "A walk helps lower cortisol levels, bringing our nervous system back into a calmer state," says Fenella. But you might feel the benefits by getting a breather alone.

"Having downtime is important for mental wellbeing, so feel empowered to set personal boundaries and you’ll feel better when you come back to them,’ suggests life coach Nicola Farndell.

4. It could help cure a hangover

Had one too many? Walking can help banish hangovers, as oxygen flow enables your body to break down alcohol toxins faster and increased circulation helps with headaches. "It activates the lymph, which removes toxins from our system," adds Fenella.

5. Older relatives can join in too

When walking with elderly relatives, prioritise their comfort and wellbeing by considering a shorter, more manageable route with opportunities to stop along the way, says Nicola.

"If it’s cold, take extra layers and a warm drink, and, if they’re concerned about germs, suggest going during quieter times, such as the morning." Keep the walk slow and tailored to their needs, so that they can reap the benefits of fresh air and gentle movement without feeling nervous.

How to optimise your Boxing Day walk

For the optimum walk, wait at least 15 minutes after eating to allow your body time to start the digestion process. Aim for a slow to moderate speed to increase your heart rate without making you breathless. Get out before dusk, as exposure to daylight increases serotonin levels, lifting moods and producing melatonin for better sleep.