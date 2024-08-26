The best hiking routes in Europe, from easy walks to multi-day adventures

With over 40 countries covering such a diverse array of landscapes and climates, it’s fair to say that there’s a hiking route suited for everyone across Europe. Whether you want something gentle, scenic and bucolic – perfect for showing off those new wellies and walking shoes – or you prefer a multi-day adventure conquering snow-capped mountains, the continent has it all.

Here are some of our favourite picks showcasing the true breadth of adventure that can await.

32 best hiking routes in Europe

The Fairy Pools, Scotland

The Fairy Pools are a collection of serene, crystal-clear pools formed on the River Brittle in the Isle of Skye. These pools are famous the world over and attract a large number of wild swimmers.

The hiking trail is a loop, with a relatively easy route that can be carried out by most people, so it makes for a great family hike.

Approx. distance – 7km

Tour du Mont Blanc, France

One of the most famous routes in the stunning Chamonix area, renowned for luxury ski breaks, the Tour du Mont Blanc is a relatively easy route that will take up to three hours.

With pristine lakes, farms and ancient churches, you can also stop off at the iconic Lac Blanc for a most picturesque reprieve.

Approx. distance – 6km

Adršpach-Teplice Rock Towns, Czech Republic

Located in the Czech Republic, the Teplice Rocks are a set of sandstone formations that have naturally formed into stunning works of art after decades of erosion.

The rocks have been protected as a national nature reserve since 1933.

Traverse the paths between the rocks to make it to the top, and keep an eye out for the peregrine falcon, the fastest species in the animal kingdom. The rock towns are one of the largest permanent breeding grounds for the bird.

Approx. distance – 6km

Vikos Gorge Hike, Greece

Lasting roughly five or six hours, this route through Northern Greece is an excellent day hike.

You’ll be starting at the village of Monodendri, and go walking in the shadows of 1000 metre-high walls in the second-deepest gorge in the world - only the Grand Canyon is deeper.

Wildlife you might encounter includes European brown bears.

Approx. distance – 13km

Sucha Bela Gorge, Slovakia

One for the adventure seekers, this hike is full of physical challenges and obstacles courses.

You’ll pass through two gorges - Sucha Bela and Prielom Hornadu - in Slovak Paradise National Park, in Slovakia. Expect river crossings, climbing over fallen trees and navigating metal ladders.

Approx. distance – 17km

Caminito del Rey, Spain

A gentle hike lasting about three hours, you’ll enjoy some of the most scenic views of Andalucia.

This route was once considered one of the most dangerous in Europe, but it went through an extensive restoration starting in 2014. With new safety rails and sturdy pathways, it’s an easy hike going through peaceful villages and mountain towns.

Approx. distance – 8km

The Ladder of Cattaro, Montenegro

Sometimes known as the Ladder of Kotor, this route is one of the most popular trails in Montenegro.

The path, which is on the trickier side for some with mobility issues due to its uphill climb, was created in the 19th century by Austrians to serve as a military road to their frontier.

Those who climb all of the way to the top (reaching a peak of 940 metres) will enjoy vast views of the fjord.

Approx. distance – 13km

Hadrian's Wall path, UK

Hadrian’s Wall, named after the Roman Emperor who built it to divide the Romans from the Scottish Picts, spans 73 miles in Northern England.

Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site and attracts plenty of hikers who want to tackle the 84-mile path running alongside it. One of the standout sections of the route is the 20-mile stretch between Chollerford to Birdoswald Fort. This stretch boasts views of the Lake District and the Pennines.

Approx. distance – 135km (whole route), 33km (Chollerford to Birdoswald Fort).

Spaghetti Tour of Monte Rosa, Italy

Looking for a challenge with plenty of rewards for the senses? This four-to-six-day hike is full of world-renowned views and stunning food opportunities.

Monte Rosa, peaking at 4554 metres, is a massif on the border of Switzerland and Italy, containing the most land over 4000m in the Alps. It boasts 18 peaks (12 of which tower above 4000m).

There are plenty of different hiking routes to explore in this area, therefore, but the Spaghetti Tour takes in some of its highest peaks and you’ll be able to stay in some of the finest mountain huts serving up famously good pasta dishes (which inspires the name!).

Approx. distance – up to 40km.

Besseggen Ridge, Norway

The route through Besseggen Ridge, part of the Jotunheimen mountain range, promises spectacular views, in part due to the ridge’s location between two lakes – Lake Gjende and Lake Bessvatnet.

Most people set off from Memurubu and around 60,000 people tackle the route each year, but it’s not for beginners.

This trail is one for wilderness lovers and you could even see reindeer!

Approx. distance – 17km.

Quiraing Walk, Scotland

Quiraing is one of the most popular destinations in northern Skye for hikers and landscape lovers.

An easy route, walkers can follow a four-mile loop that involves a bit of climbing, with stunning vistas of lochs, cliffs and unblemished Scottish scenery.

Approx. distance – 6.5km

The South Downs Way, England

One of the most celebrated walks in the United Kingdom, the 100-mile South Downs Way is a serious commitment – but one worth the effort.

One of 16 National Trails in England and Wales, it’s an easy-to-follow route that covers some truly memorable British scenery, including Devil’s Dyke, the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs, cosy villages, and views across the English Channel.

Approx. distance – 160km

West Highland Way, Scotland

There’s a reason this is one of the best long-distance walks in the UK, and one of the most popular walking routes - there's no greater walk to experience the unblemished beauty of Scotland.

The trail runs from Milngavie, north of Glasgow, to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands.

The whole route is a not-insignificant 96 miles and takes in Scotland's biggest loch (Lomond) and its biggest moor (Rannoch).

Approx. distance – 154km.

Causeway Coast Way, Northern Ireland

This route, which is a section of the Ulster Way trail, links two popular towns in Northern Ireland, Portstewart and Ballycastle.

Taking up to three days, you’ll get to traverse through the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a World Heritage Site made famous for the Giant’s Causeway, a site of 40,000 interlocking basalt columns that have since inspired legendary tales of giants striding over the sea to Scotland.

Approx. distance – 53km.

The Peaks of the Balkans Circuit

Covering parts of Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia, this difficult hike lasts up to ten days, but you’ll be grateful for making the effort when you get to trail through the Albanian Alps, passing through green-tinged mountains and spend most nights in village homes rich for cultural bonding.

Approx. distance – 192km.

Scafell Pike, the Lake District

With a 978-metre-high summit, this is the tallest mountain in England.

The mountain is part of the Scafell massif, an inactive volcano, and is one of the Southern Fell.

What’s good about this easy-to-moderate route is that you can take different paths up the peak. One less crowded route is called the Corridor Route, a nine-mile trail which winds through the valley beneath rocky walls and crossing ravines.

Approx. distance – 9.6km.

Flysch Route, Spain

The Ruta de Flysch, or Flysch Route, is an unmissable hike along the Basque Coast UNESCO Global Geopark.

The protected coastline stretches from Zumaia to Mutriku and will be of particular interest to anyone curious about history. The eroded stones along the route allow people to witness more than 60 million years of geological history, and the discovery of this prehistoric rock strata has been key to understanding significant events in Earth’s history, such as the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Approx. distance – 14km.

Pennine Way, UK

Britain’s first National Trail, the Pennine Way passes through some of England’s best landscapes and wildlife areas including three National Parks and multiple National Nature Reserves.

Notable highlights along the route include parts of Hadrian's Wall, Stoodley Pike, Malham Cove, Pen-y-Ghent, Cross Fell, and The Cheviot.

Approx. distance – 430km.

Transcaucasian Trail, Georgia

Bordering Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the Caucasus are one of the most biologically, culturally and linguistically diverse areas in the world. However, the area has long been more of a ‘hidden gem’ – something the Transcaucasian Trail initiative aims to fix.

The creation of this 3000km trail in 2015 follows the Greater and Lesser Caucasus Mountains, connecting 24 national parks and reserves in the region.

There are several different trail guides of various lengths available.

Camino de Santiago, Spain

Whether you’re religious or not, there’s something magical about following in the footsteps of one of the most spiritual pilgrimages. Lasting up to 35 days, you might not want to do the whole thing. But the iconic walk hails back to the 9th Century when a Catholic hermit reportedly followed a bright star which led him directly to an unknown tomb.

Legend has it that buried there was the remains of St James the Great. The pilgrimage became important to Catholics as a result, with even the Pope at the time endorsing it.

Today, the Camino de Santiago is one of the most popular pilgrimage routes in Europe, with tens of thousands setting out each year to walk across northern Spain to the cathedral that now lies at the centre of the city of Santiago de Compostela. You can also take routes starting in other countries such as Portugal, France and even the UK.

Approx. distance – 790km (whole route).

Alta Via No.1 (The Dolomites)

The Dolomites are Europe’s oldest mountains, so naturally belong on the list of ultimate European hikes.

One of the most popular hikes involves conquering the Alta Via 1 mountain. You’ll travel from Lake Braies in Italy to the town of Belluno across a nine or ten-day adventure.

You’ll see highlights of the Dolomites including the Lagazuoi massif, Cinque Torri formation, Monte Pelmo, and the Civetta-Moiazza group.

Approx. distance – 120km.

The Western Front Way

This is a hike steeped in painful but important history and a solemn but memorable adventure for many. Hiking the Western Way follows the original frontlines of the First World War.

The whole route is often divided into smaller chunks, and there is an app that can help map out different stages, but it travels through what was No Man's Land from the English Channel on the Belgian side of the French border, down through the battlefields of the Somme.

The idea for the route came from a soldier, A.D. Gillespie, who after the Battle of Loos wrote home to suggest that a "beautiful road" be made for "all nations to walk together in peace."

Approx. distance – 1000 km.

Morskie Oko Lake to Rysy Park, Poland

As one of the most popular hiking trails in Poland and featuring the highest peak in the country, standing at 2499 metres, this is a hike that promises breathtaking views – but it’s a tough one with rocky, steep grounds.

Approx. distance – 12.5km

The Albanian Coastal Trail

Fancy a rewarding, moderate hike that will take you through a rich, diverse set of landscapes?

The Albanian Coastal Trail travels along the Karaburun Peninsula, reaching a peak of 1446 metres with Mount Gjipali.

You’ll also walk through quiet beaches, coastal towns and welcoming villages.

Approx. distance – 56km.

Pico do Areeiro, Madeira

Lasting roughly eight hours as a round trip, this is a relatively smooth trail in part thanks to its clearly marked-out path.

You’ll start at Pico do Areeiro (the second-highest peak in Madeira), which has truly breathtaking views.

You'll follow an easily marked-out path through tunnels and eventually end up at Pico Ruivo, the highest peak on Madeira.

Approx. distance – 16km.

The Welsh 3000s Challenge

The Welsh 3000s is a classic hiking route in Snowdonia National Park. It connects 15 mountain peaks, each over 3000ft.

Covering over 26 miles, you can conquer the 15 peaks in one adventure-packed weekend, and you’ll scale some of the finest ranges of Snowdonia, including the Carneddau, The Glyderau and the Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) Massif.

Approx. distance – 35km.

Trolltunga, Norway

Literally translated to Troll’s Tongue, this mountain hike is much more picturesque than the name suggests. For a challenging 10 to 12 hours, traverse through glacial potholes and the Ringedals Dam.

Once you reach the summit – 1100m above sea level – you can take in immaculate views, including the Lake Ringedalsvatnet below.

Approx. distance – 27km.

Seven Hanging Valleys Trail, the Algarve

From world-class beaches to stunning rock formations, the Seven Hanging Valleys is a scenic route running from Praia da Marinha (often considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe) in the east to Praia de Vale Centeanes in the west.

Notable stops include the Alfanzina lighthouse and the Benagil and Carvalho beaches.

What is truly special about this hike is witnessing the colours of the rock layers change through the day with the sunlight, ranging from warm oranges to dark coppers.

Approx. distance – 12km.

The Matterhorn Trek, Switzerland

Offering one-of-a-kind beauty, this special route takes in many ancient trails linked to the Swiss Alps and Italian valleys.

Expect to cross pristine surroundings and Alpine meadows until you reach the Matterhorn Valley - and it'll all be worth it when you take in the hike's most memorable view. People travel from all over to witness the pyramid-shaped Matterhorn reflected in the still, serene waters of Stellisee Lake.

Approx. distance – 150km.

The Kungsleden, Sweden

Sweden’s most famous hiking trail and one that attracts people from all over the world - but it's a trail that is not for everyone.

Located above the Arctic Circle, if you can brave the 470km trek over 25 to 35 days, you’ll pass through snowy mountains, green valleys, wide vistas and wild landscapes.

Overall, the path takes you through four national parks and the Laponia UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Approx. distance – 470km.

Wainwright’s Coast to Coast Trail, England

If you’re really looking for a challenge (with plenty of scenic rewards), you can’t go wrong with Wainwright’s Coast to Coast Trail (named after the fell walker, Alfred Wainwright).

From the Irish Sea at St. Bees Head, it winds its way 190 miles across Northern England, to the North Sea shoreline at Robin Hood's Bay.

On the way, it passes through three National Parks: The Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors. The whole route can take between 15 and 18 days.

Approx. distance – 308km.

The Laugavegur Trek, Iceland

A trek that delivers both fire and ice, the Laugavegur route has been consistently named one of the best hikes in the world for years. A difficult route lasting up to five days, you’ll traverse over rainbow-coloured mountains, indulge in natural hot springs, trek over glaciers and conquer volcanic slopes.

One of the highlights of the walk is ‘The Valley of Thor,’ a stunning and surprising area of greenery nestled between the harshness of three icy glaciers. A world of contrasts, on one hike.

Approx. distance – 55km.