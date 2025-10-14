'I feel a million times better' - Cat Deeley reveals her favourite daily workout

Cat Deely’s natural warmth and down-to-earth personality have made her one of the most popular presenters on our television screens. The 48-year-old currently co-hosts ITV’s This Morning with Ben Shephard, where the pair interview celebrities and cover all aspects of news and current affairs.

The mother of two has always been in great shape, but says she changed her exercise routine after hitting her late forties. Cat says she has been a fan of yoga workouts since she was 20, but had to adapt her sessions to fit with her daily life and energy levels.

“I used to go to a class three times a week, but as I’ve gotten older, I find it’s better for me mentally if I do short bursts of yoga almost every day," she told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview, revealing that her favourite yoga app is Yogaglo for 30-minute classes from home.

“Yoga gives me a second to slow down my mind, stop the whirling thoughts, move my body, get the blood circulating, the joints moving, and to just breathe,” she says. “If I can do that every day, I feel a million times better.”

For Cat, this is enough to keep her feeling fit and strong. "Gyms don’t work for me, and I don’t want to run and feel sore,” she says in the interview. “I want to be able to walk up and down the stairs without having to pop an Ibuprofen and feel like a grump. It doesn’t do me any good.”

The benefits of yoga include improved flexibility, strength, and digestion, along with the chance for a mindful moment in the day to reduce stress and help you switch off from other tasks and daily life commitments.

Cat has also previously spoken about her love of the outdoors, especially while living and working in LA for over 14 years, so we reckon she gets out in the fresh air for a few steps when she can as well.

Following her split from husband Patrick Kielty, the presenter says she's "mentally, physically, emotionally strong and healthy right now".

When it comes to nutrition, Cat says she’s fallen into a habit of fasting without really planning it that way. She starts each day with a 5 am sunrise alarm, drinks a celery, cucumber and ginger juice, followed by a coffee with three shots. “It’s like the yin and the yang, I like to think,” she says.

"I then go to work and the first food I’ll eat is around 11.30 am, when we have the cooking segment on the show," she says. "I’ll eat again in the evenings at 6 pm with the boys (her sons, James and Milo), and then I won’t eat again for the evening.”

Cat says eating just two meals a day works for her. “I feel better for doing it. I don’t feel bloated the next day. I don’t weigh myself, but I feel like all my clothes fit and without trying to do anything, which is a bonus at my age.”

In 2023, Cat spoke to the Daily Mail about her diet and said, “You can’t go wrong with the Mediterranean diet”. “The more you can stay away from processed food, the better. Anything that can exist for a year without going off can’t be good for you,” she said. “I’m not a sweetie person, but I do eat cheese, and my favourite thing is a glass of champagne.”

The Mediterranean diet focuses on plant foods, such as fruit, vegetables, beans, pulses, nuts, whole grains, and olive oil. Research has shown that following this kind of diet can improve heart health and brain health, lower the risk of certain cancers, and aid in weight loss and blood glucose management.

And to round off her busy day, Cat says she loves a bath with Epsom salts if she has time. “I think that's really helpful,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “And then I just try and slow down a bit, whether that's by having a tea and reading a magazine or book. I love a good book!”