Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation after 12 years of marriage

After nearly 13 years of marriage and two children together, This Morning's Cat Deeley and RTE's The Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty have confirmed the sad news that they have separated.

"We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated," the former couple declared in a statement to the PA news agency, adding that "There is no other party involved."

Cat and Patrick went on to affirm their commitment to co-parenting their sons Milo (born 2016) and James (born 2018), asking for privacy for their family at this challenging time.

"We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment," they declared.

Cat and Patrick tied the knot in Rome back in 2012 and lived in America for over a decade before moving back across the pond. Since her return Cat Deeley has been hosting This Morning alongside Ben Shephard, raising the So You Think You Can Dance? host's profile in the UK again.

She and Patrick had been friends for a while before romance blossomed and the RTE star previously told the Daily Mail that he’d flown to Beverly Hills from Belfast for her birthday lunch, completely surprising her.

"Unless someone was stupid enough to get on a plane, nothing would have happened,” he explained. “Cat was in LA and I was in Northern Ireland, so I texted her to wish her a happy birthday. When she said she was having a birthday lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, I said I'd be there. She told me to go to sleep as I was drunk.”

However, the presenter was true to his word and he got up at 5am, got the 7:15am flight to Heathrow and then from there made his way to LA for 1:15pm. From there their love story went from strength to strength, with the couple marrying and welcoming their two sons.

It's not known when exactly they made the decision to separate ahead of their 13th wedding anniversary in September. Cat only rarely shares pictures of her family on social media, preferring a high level of privacy instead.