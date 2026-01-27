Carol Kirkwood announces departure from the BBC after 25 years

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter was tearful as she broke the news to viewers

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood is leaving the station after more than 25 years.

The 63-year-old made the announcement following her regular morning forecast, becoming tearful when she broke the news.

Carol has been the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2010, and is known for presenting the weather on location. She has brought viewers weather news from locations such as Wimbledon and the Chelsea Flower Show.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. Paired with Pasha Kovalev, Carol reached week eight of the competition, and became emotional on her departure.

She said at the time, "I think I got as far as I could because I'm not the greatest dancer. I loved it and gave it my best shot... I'm going to cry!"

Jonathan Munro, the interim CEO of BBC News, has spoken about Carol's decision to step away from BBC Breakfast.

He says, "From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audiences' lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism - always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook."

"She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC. We wish her all the best for the future."

