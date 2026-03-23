Mary Berry reveals feeling ‘terribly excited’ to go clubbing in Ibiza: ‘The one place I wanted to go was Pacha’

We are used to hearing Dame Mary Berry talk about her successful career in cookery, her traditional marriage to husband Paul Hunnings, and the 'natural health cure' she's found through the joy of gardening.

One thing not usually associated with the national treasure, is the utter excitement she felt at visiting a nightclub in Ibiza - Mary once pushed for an outing to one of the island's most famous clubs while visiting for a wedding.

Mary recalls how "terribly exciting" her evening of clubbing had been, as part of an appearance on the Dish by Waitrose podcast.

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While chatting to hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett during a throwback clip of her appearance during season 2 of the podcast, Nick says, "There's a wonderful rumour that Mary Berry went to Ibiza and got right on the tequila."

With a smile and twinkle in her eye, Mary explains that she had been in Ibiza for a wedding. "All the wives had one place we wanted to go to," she says, adding, "and it was Pacha."

A super club, Pacha is one of the most iconic destinations on the island. "The men weren't a bit keen, but they came, Mary explains, adding, "and I can remember thinking, 'This is terribly exciting.'"

Recalling the evening in great detail, Mary continues, "I can remember walking up the steps to Pacha, and then somebody came up and stamped you!," she says with slight incredulity.

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Dame Mary Berry went clubbing in Ibiza?! | Dish Podcast | Waitrose - YouTube Watch On

"I've never been stamped before," she says, revealing that she did wonder, "will it ever come off?"

"We got inside," Mary continues, adding, "the boys went one way and we went the other, because they didn't really want to be there."

Describing the scale of the club, Mary recalls, "It was like a rabbit warren - it was narrow, with lots of floors and lots of paths, and everybody was drinking."

"It suddenly struck me that if there was a fire, would we ever get out?" she says when remembering just how cavernous the space inside the club felt to her.

"It was good fun," she concludes, adding knowingly, "I know what goes on inside."

Once speaking about her clubbing experience to the Telegraph, Mary also recalls being fascinated by some of the clothes on show in Pacha.

"There was every type of clothing you could imagine: miniskirts; some of them with hardly anything on," she says,

The baking star continues, "The noise was amazing and of course the boys couldn’t stand it. They went outside and waited for us on the stairs, and the girls all hung together inside."

Mary concludes, "We didn’t want to miss a trick."