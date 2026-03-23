Mary Berry reveals feeling ‘terribly excited’ to go clubbing in Ibiza: ‘The one place I wanted to go was Pacha’

She had the best time in the night club, but did wonder whether her hand stamp 'would ever come off'

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Dame Mary Berry attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage))

We are used to hearing Dame Mary Berry talk about her successful career in cookery, her traditional marriage to husband Paul Hunnings, and the 'natural health cure' she's found through the joy of gardening.

One thing not usually associated with the national treasure, is the utter excitement she felt at visiting a nightclub in Ibiza - Mary once pushed for an outing to one of the island's most famous clubs while visiting for a wedding.

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"I've never been stamped before," she says, revealing that she did wonder, "will it ever come off?"

"We got inside," Mary continues, adding, "the boys went one way and we went the other, because they didn't really want to be there."

Describing the scale of the club, Mary recalls, "It was like a rabbit warren - it was narrow, with lots of floors and lots of paths, and everybody was drinking."

"It suddenly struck me that if there was a fire, would we ever get out?" she says when remembering just how cavernous the space inside the club felt to her.

"It was good fun," she concludes, adding knowingly, "I know what goes on inside."

Once speaking about her clubbing experience to the Telegraph, Mary also recalls being fascinated by some of the clothes on show in Pacha.

"There was every type of clothing you could imagine: miniskirts; some of them with hardly anything on," she says,

The baking star continues, "The noise was amazing and of course the boys couldn’t stand it. They went outside and waited for us on the stairs, and the girls all hung together inside."

Mary concludes, "We didn’t want to miss a trick."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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