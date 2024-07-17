This will sell out: The Fitbit Charge 6 is at its lowest-ever price in a final Amazon Prime Day deal

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the latest (and arguably the greatest) Fitbit to date - complete with over 40 workout modes, sleep and stress tracking software, new Bluetooth connectivity, and more. What's even better is that for Amazon Prime Day, the device is now over £36 off.

Being one of the best Fitbits and only released earlier this year, the Fitbit Charge 6 has rarely - if ever - been on sale. Yet, provided you're quick as this device will sell out in the next few hours, there's now a saving of over £36 for Amazon Prime Day to be had.

We're used to seeing good deals in the Fitbit Prime Day sale, but this is something else. While older models - including the much-loved Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 - are often found with discounts over this sales period, this new deal on the Charge 6 is unlike one I've seen this year.

Fitbit Charge 6: Was £139.99 Now £103.55 (save £36.44) at Amazon

While only available in the cream and coral colourways at this price (the black version is £4 more but still on sale), it's an excellent saving on the top-tier tracker from Fitbit.

What's the Fitbit Charge 6 like to use?

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a lightweight, rectangular-shaped fitness tracker that sits comfortably on the wrist and is available in three colours - black, cream, and bright orange (coral). Size-wise, it's on the smaller end of the spectrum, especially when compared to other advanced trackers like the Garmin Venu 3S and the Apple Watch.

It sits among the better options across Fitbit types for three main reasons: 60% better heart rate monitoring than its predecessor (the Fitbit Charge 5), a 7+ day battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity to certain workout machines. Naturally, like any other Fitbit, it tracks your workouts (with over 40 modes to choose from), sleep (both quality and quantity), and basic daily fitness metrics like step count and predicted calorie burn as standard.

Heart rate monitoring is an important feature of any tracker as this will control how accurately your workouts are monitored. Without this, you may not be working as hard as you need to for your goals - or be working too hard. It also controls the predicted calorie burn, which is especially useful for those looking to lose weight. As well, inaccurate heart rate monitoring can flag issues that aren't there via the ECG - or neglect to mention ones that are. It's the most important feature - so worth investing to get right.

The battery life on the Fitbit Charge 6 is also worth a mention as it's significantly higher than others by the brand and more advanced trackers, like the newest Apple Watch. You only have to charge it once a week if you're using it in daily life, and perhaps twice if you're a regular runner or cyclist so are using the GPS mode a lot.

Finally, the Bluetooth connectivity. This feature takes the Charge 6 above and beyond any other tracker by the brand and puts it in line with advanced sports-orientated devices like those by Garmin. With Bluetooth enabled, you can connect to your treadmill, cross trainer, indoor cycling equipment, or rower, and see your workout statistics live on your trainer machine - with feedback to your watch and app - for an all-round better experience.

"It’s a premium fitness tracker that comes with all the bells and whistles, but is much more affordable than some of the other luxury trackers on the market, such as the Oura Ring or the Apple Watch Series 9, ensuring you get bang for your buck," says health writer Ciara McGinley in her review of the device.

Ciara McGinley tested the Charge 6 for two weeks - with a rave review at the end for this budget-friendly tracker. (Image credit: Fitbit)

How does it compare to other Fitbits?

The Charge 6 is the best Garmin device to date if you're looking to make improvements in your health, fitness, and exercise routine. Not only is it easy to use and navigate while you're on the move but it offers unique features and sensors not available on other devices.

However, it's worth checking out alternative Fitbits if you're in the market for a new one. The Fitbit Sense 2 is the most popular of them all - and for good reason. This is a smartwatch that takes an overview of health from a holistic approach, prioritising your sleep, recovery, and stress metrics as much as your workout stats.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is another good option - although its predecessor, the Fitbit Versa 3 is my favourite. This device can carry you through life with ease, balancing lifestyle features (like on-wrist call and text notifications and weather reports) with advanced exercise modes, sensors, and built-in GPS to help you reach your fitness goals. It is worth weighing up the Fitbit Sense 2 vs Versa 4 if you're stuck between them though, as there are key differences.

These two devices are both square-shaped smartwatches, however. For a paired-back device that conquers the basics and looks low-key on the wrist, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great choice. It's also the most affordable fitness tracker in the range at £84.99 RRP and just £61 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.