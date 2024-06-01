From the glamour of old-school Hollywood to today's contemporary (and sometimes wacky) designs, sequins and shine are always spotted on the red carpet - from the Academy Awards to the Met Gala.

Worn by Angelina Jolie, Dolly Parton and Nicole Kidman and so many more A-listers, there's a timeless allure to the glitzy, light-reflecting embellishment, making it a perfect after-dark choice. But sequins can be surprisingly versatile too, even earning a place on our fashion expert's over 50s capsule wardrobe.

So, to show our love of the sequin dress in all its forms, we have rounded up 32 of our best-ever sequin dresses worn on the red carpet. Expect glamour, sparkle and plenty of jaw-dropping gowns...

32 of the best sequin dresses ever worn on the red carpet

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a head-to-toe sequin gown on the red carpet at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival, Nicole Kidman rocked this silver Prada gown. We love the sheer simplicity of the dress with its column gown style and beautifully subtle off-the-shoulder detailing. She completed the shiny ensemble with some eye-catching jewellery.

Shop sequin dresses

River Island sequin wrap dress View at River Island RRP: £50 was £65 | We love the flattering wrap design of this dress and its longer sleeves. Accessorise with strappy heels for a chic evening look or layer up with tights in the winter. Mango sequin dress with fringe detail View at Mango RRP: £230 | Admittedly not one for shrinking violets, but this feather-hemmed sequin dress from Mango is ideal if you're looking for something a little bit extra. John Lewis sequin Maxi Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £199 | This full-length sequin maxi is the perfect choice to add some extra sparkle to formal occasions. Glamourous, glittery and utterly timeless.

Dakota Jonhson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking beautiful in fuchsia pink, this captivating Gucci gown was worn by Dakota Johnson at the 2019 Met Gala on the theme of ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. With sheer sleeve draped sleeves, a sizeable train and a gorgeous red heart in the centre of the bodice, we think this may be one of Dakota’s best-ever red carpet looks. While it may be hard for a necklace or bracelet to be seen under layers of sparkly material, the actress took advantage of hair accessories and wore a large headband that was encrusted with diamonds.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing custom Alexander McQueen at the US premiere of The Lion King in 2019, Beyoncé brings a touch of edge to the red carpet in this interesting blazer-turned-dress outfit. Smothered in sequins and jewels, the blazer portion of the dress is covered in an intricate pattern, while the skirt is stoned with sequins and jewels and resembles stars in the sky. Her hair is perfectly styled in thin braids, while her jewellery matches the bling-y outfit and features large jewelled hoop earrings.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mila Kunis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this silver and black metallic Gucci gown sequins cascading from the flower-embellished neck to the middle of the dress, Mila Kunis gives us a sophisticated look at the 2018 Golden Globes. A feminine layered skirt flows onto the floor and gives a lovely shape to the dress, while cool neutral silver tones on the eye bring the entire look together.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively never steps a foot wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing. Case in point - this stunning champagne-coloured Gucci Première gown at the 2014 Met Gala. The dress was a nude illusion-style gown featuring plenty of bronze sequins, giving an almost wet mermaid look effect. Her hair was beautifully curled and pinned up at one side to ensure all focus remained on the gorgeous dress.

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of red carpet fashion Cher graced the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 1988 in this iconic sequin gown designed by her fashion partner-in-crime Bob Mackie. Its sheer design and black and silver jewel embellishment made this dress one of Cher’s best and was paired with her signature curly hair that was tastefully styled with a glittery headband and shoulder-grazing diamond earrings.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes a simple black dress is the best bet for a glamorous red carpet. Pictured here at the 2023 Academy Awards, Margot Robbie wore this monochromatic dress designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. The hourglass-shaped gown was embroidered with sequins in a line pattern and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with straps that draped over her shoulders. Her long hair is parted down the middle and sleekly styled to stay put behind her dress, a timeless style that flatters every face shape and keeps hair out of the way.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts wore this fabulous Armani Privé gown featuring blue and purple sequins that created an ombre effect on the red carpet at the 2016 Academy Awards. The sequins were arranged in different patterns throughout the dress to give texture to the gown and create maximum impact. A large diamond necklace that resembles leaves gracefully sits on Watt’s neck.

Salma Hayek Pinault

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this whimsical lavender sequin Gucci gown, Salma Hayek Pinault resembles a Grecian goddess with this crystal-embellished gown, with a diamond chain draped over her chest. The style of the dress itself is beautiful (with or without sequins!) and features a wrap bodice and tiered layers on the skirt.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a dress shimmering with gold sequins and a sleek, form-fitting design, Jessica Biel looked amazing in this dress designed by Kaufmanfranco. With slashes in the material and sequins covering the entire dress, Jessica didn’t look out of place at the glitzy awards ceremony where the coveted statue is an entirely gold silhouette!

Bold black eyeliner gives the look an almost Egyptian goddess vibe, while her striking necklace resembles hundreds of tiny gold feathers.

Barbra Streisand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Entertainment legend Barbra Streisand brought all the sequins to the 2000 Golden Globe Awards in a memorable silver gown with a high neck, cut-out shoulders and layered sleeves. The dress also had a rather eye-catching split, revealing pale shimmery tights underneath (very much keeping in theme with sequins and glamour!). She accessorised with drop pendant earrings, a mesh diamond bracelet and plain silver heels.

Amy Adams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Adams wowed on the red carpet in this memorable Versace gown featuring sequins in a chevron pattern and a slight mermaid silhouette. The sculpted bodice flows into a small train and is classically elegant, especially when paired with her dark red hair and the sparkly Cartier necklace around her neck. Fresh and dewy makeup completes the look and is a perfect example of a sequin dress that we adore.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Dior dress with silver sequins and a form-fitting silhouette looked amazing on Jennifer Lawrence at the 2018 Academy Awards. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice that flowed into a loose skirt, making it a more comfortable sequin dress that no doubt allowed for plenty of poses to be photographed without feeling too restricted. Summery beach waves that can be easily achieved with the help of some sea salt spray gave the outfit a not-too-polished edge that was fun and cool.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Column gowns are never a bad idea for the red carpet, especially when they're dripping in sequins and jewels! Designed by Tamara Ralph, Eva Longoria stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The sequins and jewels were artfully placed in a herringbone pattern on the bodice of the dress and were studded with small dangly gold chains from the straps to the skirt. The Desperate Housewives star’s makeup was also perfect too, opting for a classic smokey eye, warm bronzed skin and a shiny peach nude lip.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood icon Emma Stone wore a truly out-of-this-world Valentino sequin gown that featured silver sequins and star patterns at the 2017 Golden Globes. Blending elegance with whimsy, this dress added a touch of Hollywood glamour with its deep neckline and short flowing train and an effortless slightly messy updo that kept her hair out of her face and all the focus on her gown and shimmering necklace.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a shimmering blue dress adorned with blue sequins, Lupita Nyong’o looked stunning in this dress designed by Calvin Klein. The hanging jewels give the dress amazing movement and create a truly dazzling effect that no doubt turned lots of heads on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie is red carpet royalty and has given us so many memorable looks from over the years. Here, pictured holding her Golden Globe award at the 1999 ceremony, she wears a simple column dress designed by Randolph Duke that was studded with sequins and positively shimmered down the red carpet. A glam neutral eye look and sleek up-do give the outfit a simple and clean look, ensuring the dress does the talking.

Melanie Griffith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melanie Griffith wore this stunning sequin sea foam green dress at the 2005 Academy Awards. Designed by Atelier Versace, its swirly bead embroidery and cascading sequins underneath are reminiscent of waves in the ocean. The dress flows all the way to the floor and trails slightly, which in this case was a genius choice as it hid Griffith’s broken leg that was actually in a cast at the time (hence the walking stick in her hand!). A choppy layered hairstyle complete with warm honey highlights make this entire outfit really pretty and super feminine.

Alicia Vikander

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a unique white sequin Louis Vuitton dress in a sleek design, actress Alicia Vikander brought brightness and elegance to the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The sequins go rather undetected here as they almost blend in with the dress and its pinstripe design, but they add some beautiful structure to this chic gown.

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Country music icon Dolly Parton is known for her larger-than-life fashion sense that includes massive hairdos, perfect makeup and embellished well…everything! This white beaded gown features plenty of pearls and sparkles in both fringe and embellished form. The Queen of Country completed the look with an old-school Hollywood glamour white fur stole and bedazzled clutch bag, as well as a glam, OTT messy updo.

Saoirse Ronan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This truly one-of-a-kind dress turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala. Worn by Irish actress Saoirse Ronan and designed by fashion powerhouse Gucci, the dress perfectly fit in with the Gala’s theme of ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. Featuring striking sequined panels of silver, emerald green, red and eye-popping gold dragon shoulder pads, this dress is a very memorable example of sequins on the red carpet and how sometimes maximalism is a great choice. Loose beachy waves and shimmery eyes complete the look.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a sleek silver Calvin Klein dress covered with sequins, Gwyneth Paltrow epitomised minimalist glamour at the 2011 Academy Awards. With a high neckline and slim cut-out down the chest, this dress is remarkably simple but still so effective. A pop of colour from an embellished applique on the waist gives this dress a little twist that doesn’t take too much attention away from its shimmery appearance. Gwyneth’s signature sleek blonde hair is on show here and added to this truly beautiful look.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock looks effortlessly glam in this Louis Vuitton gown that is covered in pale gold and black sequins. The mismatched and random placement of coloured sequins gives a fun twist before flowing into just black sequins, and a gather at one side of the waist to give a lovely shape. Super sleek straight hair keeps the look modern and cool.

Claire Foy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Claire Foy sparkled at the London premiere of Netflix’s hit Royal TV show The Crown in 2017, as she graced the red carpet in a sequin gown designed by Dior. Featuring a collar and a simple belt to give the dress shape, this intriguing gown almost imitates gemstones as it shimmers on the red carpet. Her timeless pixie haircut is a timeless hairdo that adds a touch of class to any look.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian singer Celine Dion looks incredible in this Chanel gown at the 69th Academy Awards. With a plunging neckline, an eye-catching ombre sequin design and a bold diamond shooting star necklace, this dress is truly gorgeous. Showcasing the power of a voluminous blow dry and the ever-classic deep brown lip look, this picture oozes 90s red carpet glamour and we love it!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a Ralph & Russo dress with intricate geometric sequin patterns, Priyanka Chopra Jonas exuded sophistication at the 2017 Academy Awards. The strong, structured neckline gave the dress maximum impact and therefore accentuated its geometric design and fitted style. Chopra Jonas accessorised the look with similarly shaped silver and diamond bangles and long drooping diamond earrings. Simply mesmerising!

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British-American actress Lily Collins wore this memorable Elie Saab dress at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Featuring intricate sequin embroidery and a luxurious tiered feathered bottom, it no doubt had beautiful movement and shape. The sheer black material is studded with both black and gold sequins that resemble fireworks and the feather hem add a touch of fun to the look.

Janelle Monae

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae's Grace Jones-esque silver hooded Ralph Lauren gown that she wore at the 2019 Academy Awards reportedly took a staggering 600 hours to make, according to Business Insider. And it shows!

Studded with scores of differently-sized sequins, she accessorised it perfectly with a layered diamond necklace, bright red lipstick and a cool glittery graphic eyeliner look.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz exuded glamour (as always!) at the 2019 Golden Globes in this jaw-dropping Ralph & Russo gown featuring an interesting neckline that turns into a giant bow at the back of the neck and a fitted bodice that flows into a wide skirt.

The dress features both sequins and a metallic material that emulates the night sky and shimmers in the light. A styled updo gives this look a final chic flourish.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving us bohemian elegance at the 2003 Golden Globes, Cate Blanchett looked effortless in this Valentino flower gown. What is interesting here is that the sequins are focused on the top half of the dress and the bodice as flowers and a mosaic pattern are embellished with different coloured jewels while the bottom half is not sequined and flows on the floor. The jewel tones are brought into hair and makeup too, as Blanchett wears a deep red and gold necklace and wears a peachy coral shiny lip that nails fresh and simple makeup.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here attending the 2017 Met Gala in New York, actress Kerry Washington gives a fun twist on the sequin gown as she wore this black and silver cut-out dress with a patchwork design. With sequins resembling the houndstooth pattern and roses contrasted with large rhinestones and plain shimmery black panels, this dress was a moment on the red carpet. Silver accessories and a blunt fringe bob complete this edgy futuristic look designed by Michael Kors.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Radiating ethereal glamour on the not-so-red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, J-Lo looked out of this world in a custom-made sequin gown designed by legendary designer Schiaparelli. Featuring a plunging v-neckline, dramatic shoulders and an intricately designed train, the singer and actress paired the dress with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and a simple cream-coloured clutch that we adore.