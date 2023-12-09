The best red carpet looks of the 00s are some of the most iconic of all time (and seriously nostalgic)

The best red carpet looks of the 00s are some of the most iconic. It's the decade that saw some of our most loved celebrities make their debut on the red carpet, and we can't help but feel sentimental. From Penelope Cruz's first Oscar red carpet to Reese Witherspoon's first presenting appearance, you won't be surprised that even their debut red carpet looks were the ones we still remember twenty years later.

The 00s was an iconic time for fashion, music and film. Innovation was high and some of today's most loved famous faces were just making themselves known. Marking out some of the best Oscar dresses ever to grace the red carpet, the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez are all names that appear on this list of iconic style icons.

Creating some of the best red carpet moments of all time, the collaboration between designers and big name celebrities was really a burgeoning industry that was coming to the fore and this meeting of creatives laid the framework for why red carpets across the globe are now just as much about what star's are wearing as to who is there. This is the decade we won't forget.

32 of the best red carpet looks of the 00s

The best red carpet looks of the 00s hosted a decade of outrageously excellent debuts; you don't want to miss these. Which ones do you remember?

1. Jennifer Lopez, Grammys 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kicking off the best red carpet looks of the 00s is Jennifer Lopez’s best look ever, in this legendary Versace gown. It holds icon status because it is the reason that Google Images was created; that's how many people were talking about it. The Versace dress even has its own Wikipedia page - yes, really. The moment went down in history, so much so JLo was asked to walk in the Versace show in Milan 20 years later in the same dress. While the very deep v-neck may be a little risqué for most, JLo set the standard for the rest of the decade (and Google Images to search them on).

2. Penelope Cruz, Oscars 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was Penelope Cruz's first time presenting an award at the Oscars, and she proved that less is sometimes more on the red carpet. In an ice blue satin strapless gown by Ralph Lauren and matching satin heels, Cruz proves that simplicity can be stunning and that blue is undoubtedly her colour.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker, Emmy Awards 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathtakingly beautiful; we're still speechless at how perfect this dress is. The Oscar de la Renta dress looks like it was made just for SJP and is undoubtedly one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s best looks. The figure-hugging corset and feathered skirt combination is so stunning that we must see her wear it again soon. With the matching arm accessory, too, of course.

4. Sandra Bullock, Miss Congeniality Premier, 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a simple cami dress with a shimmery sheer dress on top, this look is so Miss Congeniality it's easy to forget that Sandra Bullock isn't actually Gracie Hart on this red carpet. A true look of the moment.

5. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, Emmys 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston’s Emmys outfit is still one of the decade's most talked about, nearly 20 years later. A red strapless Prada gown with a mini handbag with a strap in a matching shade is classic, elegant and still relevant. A red strapless dress is one of the best dresses to make work for nearly every special occasion, even on a matching red carpet.

6. Julia Roberts, Oscars 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is this Julia Roberts's best look ever? Yes, without a doubt. Roberts went home with a gong, but it is this look that also went down in history. Valentino has described this moment as one of his career highlights, and we can see why. Roberts decided against going for a new gown that night, instead opting for this vintage Valentino beauty from 1982, but it looks like it was made just for her. It's seriously stunning. While we wish she would wear it again, Roberts reportedly said she is keeping it safe for her daughter to wear when she grows up, and we already know that moment will be iconic.

7. Shakira, Grammys 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Shakira could make knee-high boots and a mini dress work on a red carpet. The look works for the Hips Don't Lie singer; even her hair matches the all-gold outfit. It was the night she won her first-ever Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, and this gold outfit matched her award.

8. Destiny Child, Grammys 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In true girl band style, the trio wore gowns that somehow looked similar while still being different (all in matching eyeshadow). The silver, bronze and gold satin gowns with similar lace cut-outs were the perfect in-sync look to collect their first Grammy award for Say My Name.

9. Halle Berry, Oscars 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheer was clearly in this decade, as Halle Berry proved in a mesmerising Elie Saab gown at the 2001 Academy Awards. It’s a stunning gown for a winning moment, as this was the year Halle went home with her first Oscar for her role in Monster’s Ball, making her the first Black actress to win an award in the Best Actress category. It may be even more legendary than JLo's iconic gown, as the dress is now displayed in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. Now that's what you call a red carpet moment and undoubtedly one of the best red carpet look of the 00s.

10. Reese Witherspoon, Oscars 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is how you make your debut on the Oscars red carpet. Reese Witherspoon arrived at the Oscars for the first time in a stunning lace Valentino gown with gorgeous beading and strappy black heels, and it's still one of her Resse's best looks.

11. Jennier Lopez, Oscars 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much different from the singer's 2000 gown, for the 2003 awards, JLo opted for a gorgeous asymmetric dress by Valentino and perfectly matched her eyeshadow to the pale green shade. It was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first Oscars moment together, and we've never forgotten it.

12. Nicole Kidman, Oscars 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman was awarded Best Actress for her The Hours role and dressed for the occasion in a strappy one-shoulder dress paired with matching strappy heels. With lots of draped chiffon, this is quite different to the star's now more pared-back style.

13. Salma Hayek, Golden Globes 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing red on a red carpet is always a little risky, but it paid off for Salma. In a simple but stunning figure hugging red Narciso Rodriguez gown with matching red lipstick paired with a black bag and manicure to match. Years later, Salma still called this one of her favourite looks, and we can see why.

14. Charlize Theron, Oscars 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She may have won an Oscar for Best Performance in a Leading Role that night, but she also won best dressed in our eyes. In a glittering Gucci gown with matching jewelled sandals, Charlize shined just as bright as her gong.

15. Angelina Jolie Oscars 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Utterly different to her gothic look in 2000, Angelina Jolie opted for an ethereal white satin gown with a plunging neckline and looked like a total goddess, we love the dramatic wrist wraps.

16. Sandra Bullock Oscars 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bows. The feathers. It’s totally 2000's. It was the night Sandra Bullock presented an award with John Travolta, and she sure made the red carpet her runway. This look wouldn't look too out of place today.

17. Julia Roberts, Oscars 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The champagne satin Giorgio Armani gown is stunning, but the pulled-in waist and glimmering detail make it even more flattering, as it highlights Julia's curves, delivering an hourglass silhouette.

18. Beyonce, Oscars 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyonce's solo Oscars debut is one of the best Oscar dresses ever. The velvet Atelier Versace gown is simple but stunning, complimented beautifully by big diamond earrings and an updo to ensure Beyonce took centre stage - and that she sure did.

19. Michelle Williams, Oscars 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Oscars red carpet debut, Michelle was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Brokeback Mountain, and wore the most incredible Vera Wang gown to be remembered. Colour can be tricky on the red carpet but we love this punchy yellow.

20. Jessica Alba, Oscars 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba presented the award for sound mixing this year but went for gold herself in a glimmering gown by Italian clothing brand, Versace. The delicate bustier really frames Jessica's shape, while the lace draws the eye down the dress.

21. Salma Hayek Oscars 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace was responsible for many of the best dresses for the 2006 Oscars, as Salma Hayek showcased, looking stunning in this jewel toned one-shoulder satin gown from the designer. Really understanding how to dress for her shape, this is one of Salma's best looks.

22. Cate Blanchett, Oscars 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always elegant, Cate was up for Best Supporting Actress this year, and although she didn't go home with a gong, she won best look of the night in a Swarovski crystal Armani Privé gown in our eyes.

23. Beyonce, Golden Globes 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyonce was positively glowing at the 2007 Golden Globes in a golden Elie Saab gown. The deep plunging neckline was emphasised by the use of sequin and beadwork that helped to highlight the star's hourglass shape.

24. Nicole Kidman, Oscars 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman had no worries about blending in with the red carpet in this Balenciaga gown. A true gift, the sculpted figure-hugging dress was made all the more beautiful with the trailing bow at the neck for a sophisticated but unique look. Nicole paired the dress with a diamond bangle on each wrist for extra glam.

25. Keira Knightley BAFTAS 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Knightley was nominated for Best Leading Actress and opted for a stunning tiered Valentino gown for the red carpet. The detailing is exquisite and Keira made the unusual choice of going jewellery free, although this dress sparkles enough on its own.

26. Anne Hathaway, Oscars 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway always has one of the best Oscar dresses, and 2008 was no different. The draped Marchesa gown is slightly different from her usual style, and the floral detailing gives a feminine detail to take this dress to the next level.

27. Cameron Diaz, Oscars 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pared-back look for her presenting role that night. Cameron Diaz showed us that pastels can do the red carpet in a pale peach Dior gown and minimal jewellery. The tucked bodice and long skirt highlighted her long, slim frame.

28. Jennifer Aniston, Oscars 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How gorgeous is this gem Valentino gown? Strapless and sparkly, it's everything one wants from a red carpet look, and needed no accessories. A true to Jennifer Aniston style, this is one celebrity that has nailed and stuck to her tried and tested formula throughout the years, and it works.

29. Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best red carpet looks of the 00s went full circle towards the end of the decade, as Jennifer Lopez's Marchesa gown at the Golden Globes had a plunging neckline similar to her iconic 2000 look. But switched the tropical green print for a golden goddess look which is just gorgeous.

30. Beyonce, Golden Globes 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gown made for the red carpet, this strapless dress uses clever optical illusion beadwork to draw the eye to a narrow point, creating a nipped in waist and curvaceous hips and upper torso for the ultimate hourglass.

31. Kate Winslet, British Academy Film Awards 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This lace insert gown with a thigh-high split, by British fashion designer, Stella McCartney gives timeless elegance. We could see this working on the red carpet again this decade, it's that classic.

32. Meryl Streep, Golden Globes 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep's style is always just as fabulous as it is elegant. This figure flattering dress uses drapery to highlight Meryl's frame, pulling in at the waist and sculpting the bust line, before falling into a train to the ground. Stunning.