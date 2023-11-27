32 times Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet: from glittering floor-sweeping gowns to sharp statement suits

Look no further than Salma Hayek's best looks for a lesson in glamorous eveningwear. The actress has made as much of a name for herself on the red carpet as she has on the screen with her taste for showstopping glittering gowns and eye-catching statement suits.

Hayek began her acting career in the soap opera Teresa in her native Mexico from 1989, however during the 1990s her star began to soar in Hollywood. She was cast opposite Antonio Banderas in the film Desperado and raised her profile further in From Dusk Till Dawn.

In 2002, Hayek secured her breakthrough role in the film Frida, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress award at the Oscars. Since then, she has gone on to star in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Bandidas as well as Grown Ups and The Hitman's Bodyguard, and she has also appeared in TV series Ugly Betty.

The A-lister shares a daughter, Valentina, with her husband François-Henri Pinault. The French businessman is the chairman and CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering, which owns Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen. The star has regularly worn the brands' stylish designs to dazzling parties and awards ceremonies during her decades in the spotlight.

Salma Hayek's best looks

1. The sparkly red gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few stars who can pull off a glittering full-length dress quite like Hayek. The actress stunned in a shimmery red halterneck number at the Oscars in 2023. She accessorised with wavy brunette locks and a chic gold clutch bag.

2. The printed maxidress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek is the queen of dressing her gorgeous curves. This was evident in the star's floor-length ensemble at the Met Gala in New York in 2018. The gown - bearing a pretty, rural design - featured an elegant scoop neckline and perfectly highlighted her waist.

3. The matching long-sleeved gloves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a red carpet dress with a twist. Hayek wore a glittering, strappy pink and green gown to a Los Angeles gala in 2022 that she paired with sheer long-sleeved gloves made from matching material. The pretty frock also featured sparkly silver detailing at the shoulders, waist and wrists.

4. The green lacy gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek is a fan of a simple silhouette. The floor-length green gown she wore to a gala in Palm Springs, California in 2018 was designed to highlight her hourglass figure. The skirt featured subtle pleating, and the lacy material was perfectly complemented by delicate pink ribbon tied at the waist and shoulders.

5. The metallic fish-tail gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek stunned in Gucci at a Los Angeles gala in 2023. The actress turned heads in a metallic, pink form-fitting gown, which featured a dramatic fish-tail train. She kept the rest of her look relatively simple, with her hair styled into relaxed waves and dewy make-up .

6. The silver thigh-split gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A thigh-split is one of the quickest ways to add a sultry edge to a red carpet look. Hayek stepped out in such a style at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2023. Her silver floor-length gown featured lacy black detailing, and she finished off the ensemble with minimal jewellery.

7. The sparkly blue mididress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek proved that glamorous formal eveningwear needn't always be full-length. The actress shimmered in a sparkly blue long-sleeved mididress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2020. She wore her hair elegantly up at the sides, and finished off her look with a pair of gold strappy platform heels.

8. The one-sleeved red gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek will often let her dress do the talking, while keeping her hairstyle and jewellery low-key, for glamorous events. The star wowed in a red sequinned gown for the premiere of the film Eternals in London in 2021. The striped one-sleeved frock also featured a quirky asymmetric neckline

9. The nude halterneck dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek plays around with necklines as much as hem length when it comes to her red carpet looks. The star stepped out in a sparkly nude floor-length frock at a Los Angeles gala in 2019 that featured a strappy black halterneck. She accessorised the dress, which bore an elegant thigh-split, with a voluminous up-do and black platform heels.

10. The cut-out LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Early on in her acting career, Hayek showed a knack for stylish dressing. The star attended the 1996 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California in a strappy LBD - or 'little black dress'. She accessorised the chic frock, which featured subtle cutouts and satin detailing, with a high ponytail and a red clutch bag.

11. The gold three-piece suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek will, on occasion, step out in statement tailoring to head to a party. The star looked like she meant business at a New York gala in 2023, with her metallic gold three-piece suit - featuring a matching blazer, waistcoat and wide-legged trousers. She accessorised with a silver necklace, red lip and sleek locks.

12. The gold headband

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Met Gala in New York in 2019, Hayek pulled out all the stops. The star opted for a striking gown, that featured sparkly gold and voluminous taffeta shoulder detailing. However, it was one accessory that commanded the attention - she finished off the eye-catching dress with gold Grecian-style headwear around her up-do.

13. The sweeping red gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a red dress - particularly if it's off-shoulder, with layered taffeta and a sweeping train. Hayek wore such a look to the Met Gala in New York in 2023. She kept her hair in a sleek up-do and allowed her gown - which also featured a patent bodice and bow detailing at the hips - to take centre stage.

14. The check tailored combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek exuded quirky chic at an event in New York in 2020. The actress posed for photos in a check print sleeveless jacket and matching wide-legged trousers, which she artfully paired with a clashing check print long-sleeved collared shirt and tie. She kept her long hair sleek and her make-up simple.

15. The layered red maxidress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek might have found the perfect festive party dress if you aren't a fan of strappy frocks or short minis. She turned heads in a bright red short-sleeved maxidress at a Toronto event in 2018, which featured frilly, layered detailing. She accessorised with glossy, wavy locks and black open-toed heels.

16. The sweetheart-necklined gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the Hollywood star, Hayek shimmered as she attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2023. Her sparkly floor-length gown featured an elegant 'sweetheart' neckline, which she complemented with a pretty up-do and drop-down diamond earrings.

17. The structured black maxidress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek kept her look chic at the Los Angeles premiere of the film Eternals in 2021. The star stepped out in a black floor-length dress which featured striking gold piping, a thigh split and slight 'peplum' design at the hem. She carried a velvet black clutch which makes one of the best evening bags for versatility.

18. The quirky black dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a lot to take in when it came to Hayek's stylish dress at the BRIT Awards 2023 in London. Her black dress featured panelling and a leather-look bodice, along with a striking asymmetric skirt that resembled a biker jacket. She wore her hair in tight curls and rocked the remainder of her all-black look in a pair of platform-heeled boots and fishnet tights.

19. The draped white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek looked like a Grecian goddess at the El Sabor de la Navidad premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. Her white floor-length gown featured elegant draping at the waist and a small train, and she accessorised with a statement pastel-green clutch bag.

20. The lacy blue gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a lacy look and Hayek stepped out in the perfect example at the 2023 Time100 Gala in New York. Her short-sleeved floor-length blue gown was finished off with the elegant material, and also featured a dramatic black train.

21. The silky pink gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek stunned at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2022. Her silky pink floor-length gown perfectly highlighted her famous curves, and featured an elegant asymmetric neckline. She accessorised with sheer long-sleeved gloves in a matching hue, and diamond earrings.

22. The bright red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek brought the glamour to the House Of Gucci film premiere in New York in 2021. The star wore a striking long-sleeved dress comprising of a velvet navy cut-out upper half - complete with sparkly silver detailing - and a full-length black skirt featuring a thigh split. However, it was her bright red lipstick that really stood out.

23. The silky red gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channelling classic Hollywood, Hayek wowed on the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London in 2022. The star opted for a silky red off-shoulder gown which featured bow detailing at the neckline. She wore her hair wavy and accessorised with a chic black manicure.

24. The sparkly black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek wowed at a Kering Foundation dinner in New York in 2022. The star exuded elegance in a black floor-length gown that featured silver detailing as well as voluminous ruffles around the shoulders. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and finished off the look with silver jewellery.

25. The shimmery gold gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ensuring she was the centre of attention, Hayek stepped out in shimmery gold at the House Of Gucci film premiere in London in 2021. Her short-sleeved, full-length dress featured elegant ruching and pleating throughout. She finished off her look with smokey eye make-up and luxe gold jewellery.

26. The animal print suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek looked sharp on arrival at Kimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles in 2021. The actress turned heads in a brown animal print suit, which featured a buttoned-up blazer jacket and wide-legged trousers. She kept the rest of her ensemble pared-down, with sleek locks and subtle make-up.

27. The thigh-split white skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like a thigh-split skirt to jazz up your eveningwear. Hayek looked stylish when she paired a white one with a blue lacy top for the InStyle Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills in 2020. She accessorised with a bouncy blow dry and metallic platform heels.

28. The ruffled white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek was dressed to impress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London in 2015. Her lacy white floor-length gown featured extensive ruffled detailing, and she accessorised with a sleek up-do and smokey eye make-up.

29. The ruffled purple gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're bored of black, try purple. Hayek looked every bit the elegant star in a chic plum hue at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Her form-fitting gown featured voluminous shoulder detailing along with a dramatic train, and she amped up the glamour further with a silver diamond necklace.

30. The long-sleeved purple gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek proves that eveningwear needn't require showing lots of skin. The actress looked chic in a long-sleeved purple velvet dress at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 in London. The demure frock - which she paired with an up-do - featured a square neckline, a subtle thigh split and black lacy detailing.

31. The one-sleeved white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Oscars in 2020, Hayek conjured up angelic style. The star wore a white floor-length gown featuring a sheer sleeve and a subtle thigh split to the iconic Hollywood event. She accessorised with big pearl earrings and a silver cuff.

32. The black platform mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek is a fan of a sky-scraper heel - and she wore towering black platform mules to the Good Morning America studio in New York in 2023. The star paired them with an all-black ensemble, featuring a blazer jacket, fringed skirt, sunglasses and handbag.