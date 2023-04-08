Where to buy Meghan Markle's Veja sneakers - and Kate loves the brand too!

Meghan Markle proved she can pull off casual chic when she sported a pair of Veja sneakers at an Invictus Games event in Sydney back in 2018 - here's where you can get your hands on her exact pair.

Meghan Markle, like Kate Middleton, is a fan of the Veja brand when it comes to sneakers.

Her favorite pair are white with black detailing, which Meghan debuted in Sydney in 2018.

While Meghan Markle's dresses are usually a hot talking point among royal fans, her Veja sneakers show that she can also nail the dressed-down look.

When Meghan Markle was photographed wearing her best white trainers for the first time during a boat ride in Sydney Harbour in 2018, fans were impressed with her chic, laid-back style.

Meghan wore the popular Veja V-10 sneakers with black detailing alongside a pair of black skinny jeans and a pair of signature sunglasses. The black and white sneakers are perfect for adding a neutral, off-duty shoe to your closet, ideal for teaming with everything from jeans and a waterproof windbreaker to comfy leggings and a sweater.

It's hardly surprising that Meghan is a fan of the sneakers, as they’re both ethically and sustainably made by a brand that puts the highest value on creating footwear in the most responsible way it can.

Veja, founded in 2005, runs ethical decision-making and sustainability right through its manufacturing process. It uses organic cotton made by farmer associations in Brazil and Peru that harvest it with respect for people and the environment.

The cotton is purchased directly by Veja, respecting fair trade principles and ensuring fair pay. The brand checks the chemical safety of its sneakers, testing them to make sure they don’t contain any toxic elements that could end up polluting the environment.

The trainers apparently cost five times more to produce than big-brand sneakers, because of the fair trade and organic raw materials used. And something else that will appeal to Meghan is the fact that one in every four styles is 100% vegan.

Kate Middleton is also a huge fan of Veja sneakers, often teaming them with a casual pair of jeans and a smart blazer.

Opting for a slightly different style to Meghan's Veja sneakers, Kate loves her Veja Esplars with metallic rose gold detailing. As well as her trusty Superga plimsols, Kate's Vejas have been her choice on plenty of royal outings.

While Meghan is a fashion icon to many, it was recently revealed that Meghan was a fan of the Queen's style way before she married Prince Harry.

Meghan revealed that she's a big fan of Queen Elizabeth II's iconic style in an unearthed video, sharing that she too 'loves' the late monarch's timeless look.