Queen Camilla's cropped black cape jacket adds a chic and unusual twist to her latest look

Queen Camilla's cropped black cape was a perfect addition to the Queen consort's recent look as she re-wore this go-to wardrobe staple.

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in Malton, North Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The royal couple wrapped up warmly for the chilly spring day as they visited the market town.

Queen consort Camilla and King Charles stepped out in North Yorkshire on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The royal couple visited Talbot Yard Food Court and York House where they met with local vendors and charitable organisations to learn more about their work in the local area.

For this event on a chilly April day, both the King and Queen wrapped up warmly and made sure to wear a lot of layers that would keep them comfortable while inside and outdoors.

The Queen consort wore a particularly chic outfit as she wore a navy pinstripe skirt with a matching jacket. The Queen paired this navy suit with a lighter blue scarf that added the perfect splash of color to the look and was neatly tucked in at the collar.

While this suit would have been a perfectly fine look on its own, the Queen elevated this look completely by pairing it with a cropped cape that draped over her shoulders and added a sleek, manicured look to the outfit. The cape worn by the Queen is from the brand Fiona Clare and Her Majesty has been seen out in this cape on a number of occasions over the years.

This cape has become one of the Queen's go-to favorites which allows her to add a new level of sophistication to the look. The addition of the cape also meant that the Queen could match all-black accessories with this look - proving that navy and black really can work in harmony in a perfectly curated outfit.

Since becoming the Queen consort, there is one item that Camilla won't wear in public from now on as she must curate an image that is slightly more formal and commands more respect. In keeping with her new position, we have seen some slightly more formal looks from the Queen.

While on a state visit to Germany, Queen Camilla looked chic in a bold head-to-toe blue outfit and later changed into a magnificent black and silver floor-length gown and which she paired with a sparking necklace and diamond-encrusted tiara for a State Banquet. It seems that we can only expect more glamour from the Queen as she continues to adjust to her new role in the Royal Family.