Victoria Beckham's timeless casual blend of flared jeans with white blazer, satin shirt and leather accessories oozes quiet luxury
Her white blazer and brown leather handbag create a soft and elegant style
Looking to elevate your casual jeans looks? Victoria Beckham oozed effortless elegance when she stepped out in a pair of flattering flared jeans, a satin shirt and white blazer back in 2021 - her tanned leather accessories really elevated the outfit.
A pair of comfortable jeans are a capsule wardrobe staple no matter the season, with the versatile denim must-have working for a variety of occasions and events - we've even seen jeans on the red carpet which really shows off their versatility!
But while we love a laid-back pairing of jeans and a cosy wool jumper for the winter, there are times you want to elevate your casual looks - and there's no better inspiration for dressing up your jeans than Victoria Beckham's 2021 blend of a satin shirt, flared jeans and tanned leather accessories.
Get Victoria's Look
These KanCan jeans are uncannily similar to Victoria's elevated casual pair and boast the same distressed washed denim finish, high-waisted silhouette, flattering tight-to-the-thigh fit, and striking flared leg.
Do up the buttons to the top and highlight this shirt's chic point collar, or lean into the drapey silhouette like Victoria did and keep it casual with undone buttons and a elevated tucked-in look.
Made from a soft and smooth faux leather, this tote bag boasts ample space for all your essentials, including enough room for a laptop, so it's a great choice of work bag, holiday holdall or day-to-day style.
Made from a cotton-rich denim with added stretch, these flared leg jeans are a comfortable and oh-so chic staple that give a flattering, form-hugging fit before cascading out into a elevated flare.
Blending formal wear with casual brilliantly, this white blazer boasts ruched sleeves, a flattering hip-skimming hemline and a softly tailored collar.
Victoria's outfit is a real masterclass in styling jeans for a business casual dress code, with the look oozing effortless elegance thanks to the clean lines of her blazer, the impeccable fit of her jeans and the cohesive touch brought in by her matching shoes and handbag.
Matching your shoes to your handbag is a great styling trick to give you that elevated, cohesive and elegant look. While you can do this trick with any shade or fabric - a matching burgundy or olive green would look stunning as we head into spring - with both of Victoria's accessories boasting a soft, brown tanned leather makeup, they compliment each other beautifully and add a soft finishing touch to her look. A striking black leather would have felt a lot more formal than the understated brown, and her choice leans subtly into the more casual feel of her outfit.
The rest of Victoria's outfit is just as well thought-out as her accessories, with the flared denim jeans being the perfect choice to balance formal with casual.
Boasting a flattering and form-hugging fit at the high-rise waist, hips and thigh, the jeans flare out at the knee for a chic, leg-elongating effect. The shape feels almost tailored, with the structured look giving a clean and sharp flair to the outfit, while the distressed and washed blue denim hue still keeps everything feeling nice and casual.
Her off-white satin shirt was a great choice to pair with the look, with the shining fabric bringing a pop of luxe texture to the outfit. By leaving the top few buttons undone, she was again walking the line between business and casual to get that effortlessly elegant style she's so known for today.
Relying on a capsule wardrobe staple to finish off her outfit, Victoria threw on a crisp white blazer. You can't go wrong with a blazer, no matter what outfit you're wearing, and the timeless staple will stick around even with all the new Spring/Summer trends for 2025 that are already popping up.
The white shade is bright and eye-catching while still being a neutral, and it gives the outfit a chic, subtle yet still striking feel. It's simplicity at its best, with each element of the look working to create a timeless, classic and oh-so chic outfit - no one quite does elevated casual like Victoria Beckham, do they?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
