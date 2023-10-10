Victoria Beckham looks so menswear chic in these orange flare pants - here's where you can get a similar pair

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham wore the most stunning orange flare pants, and we found out where you can get similar pairs for low prices.

By now, you're probably well aware that Victoria Beckham is the Queen of... well, everything. From her incredible beauty line (the Victoria Beckham Beauty mascara is our personal favourite), to her incredible outfits over the years, she's always stunning us with her poise and beauty. She didn't get her nickname "posh spice" for no reason!

Recently, we unearthed a picture of the former pop star from 2018, and her outfit is pure autumnal gold - aka, we're trying to replicate the look as soon as humanly possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're always trying to put together the easiest and most fashionable looks for fall, and Vicky B might've just marked herself as our biggest source of inspiration with this look. Here, we see her wearing a really stunning combination of orange flare pants, as well as a button down shirt with white and burgundy stripes. Finishing off this look, which she sported for Paris Fashion Week in January 2018, she wore a great camel coloured long coat - the perfect practical and sartorially stunning accessory for any winter closet.

In a smart move, she kept herself warm in the brisk, wintery weather with a burgundy turtleneck, which she wore underneath the matching button down shirt, and tied her hair up chicly into a chignon - totally elevating the Parisian chic vibes. Plus it wouldn't be a Victoria Beckham look without a fab pair of shoes - and with this ensemble, she chose a sky-high pair of black platform heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As menswear chic is definitely the vibe we're going for as we race toward the colder weather months, we can't help but scour the internet for clothing pieces that match Vicky B's fabulous, yet laid back outfit formula.

Luckily, we found some pieces that are affordable and accessible for all of you out there who are looking to expand your autumn and winter wardrobes.

Shop Victoria Beckham's menswear chic look with orange flare pants