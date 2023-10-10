Victoria Beckham looks so menswear chic in these orange flare pants - here's where you can get a similar pair

Posh Spice always lives up to her pseudonym

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Victoria Beckham wore the most stunning orange flare pants, and we found out where you can get similar pairs for low prices.

By now, you're probably well aware that Victoria Beckham is the Queen of... well, everything. From her incredible beauty line (the Victoria Beckham Beauty mascara is our personal favourite), to her incredible outfits over the years, she's always stunning us with her poise and beauty. She didn't get her nickname "posh spice" for no reason!

Recently, we unearthed a picture of the former pop star from 2018, and her outfit is pure autumnal gold - aka, we're trying to replicate the look as soon as humanly possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're always trying to put together the easiest and most fashionable looks for fall, and Vicky B might've just marked herself as our biggest source of inspiration with this look. Here, we see her wearing a really stunning combination of orange flare pants, as well as a button down shirt with white and burgundy stripes.  Finishing off this look, which she sported for Paris Fashion Week in January 2018, she wore a great camel coloured long coat - the perfect practical and sartorially stunning accessory for any winter closet. 

In a smart move, she kept herself warm in the brisk, wintery weather with a burgundy turtleneck, which she wore underneath the matching button down shirt, and tied her hair up chicly into a chignon - totally elevating the Parisian chic vibes. Plus it wouldn't be a Victoria Beckham look without a fab pair of shoes - and with this ensemble, she chose a sky-high pair of black platform heels. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As menswear chic is definitely the vibe we're going for as we race toward the colder weather months, we can't help but scour the internet for clothing pieces that match Vicky B's fabulous, yet laid back outfit formula. 

Luckily, we found some pieces that are affordable and accessible for all of you out there who are looking to expand your autumn and winter wardrobes.  

Shop Victoria Beckham's menswear chic look with orange flare pants

orange flare pantsOrange Flares
GRAPENT Bootcut Jeans for Women High Waist Pants

RRP: £24 | The orange flare pants of your dreams. Dress these up or down easily - and make them one of your most-worn pants for this fall and winter. Plus, they're on sale today for Amazon Prime Day. 

trenchClassic Trench Coat
Classic Relaxed Trench Coat

RRP: £165 | Looking to invest in a classic trench coat? This piece by  & Other Stories is a timeless option that'll remain in your capsule wardrobe for years to come. 

button up purple shirtThe Perfect Button-Up
Pure Cotton Printed Collared Shirt

RRP: £145 | This playful printed shirt by White Stuff is crafted from pure cotton jersey for a soft, comfortable feel. It's cut in an easy regular fit, with a collared v-neckline and button fastenings through the front.

Victoria Beckham
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

