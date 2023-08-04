Victoria Beckham just wore a super posh quiet luxury outfit while out at a game with David
Posh Spice is proving her style credentials once again
Victoria Beckham just wore a super chic outfit consisting of a sleek black tank top and some wide leg white pants, and we're so obsessed with the stealth wealth look.
We can't say we're altogether shocked with Victoria Beckham - aka, Posh Spice - steps out wearing a really fabulous outfit, seeing as the star is just synonymous with having impeccable style. Her most recent date night look only further proved that point, and she exhibited a total taste for quiet luxury with this new look.
While at a game for the Leagues Cup 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, David and Victoria Beckham could be seen sitting on the sidelines, cheering on the teams from the Owner's Suite of the stadium. Still, from their semi-private vantage point, we could see just how chic the couple looked for the event - and we're totally enamored by Victoria's rich mom look.
For the game, Victoria sported a really sleek black tank top with an oversized fit, which was complemented perfectly by her oversized white pants - which are proving to be quite the trend this summer, seeing as Julianne Moore and Queen Letizia of Spain have both been sporting the crisp bottoms.
For accessories, the singer opted for some really luxe pieces, including a fabulous, small silver watch, as well as some bracelets to layer with the timepiece. She also wore a black leather belt with a silver buckle - perfectly matching her watch, of course - to break up the black tank top from the white pants.
Beauty wise, the singer kept her look pretty neutral, leaving her long brown hair down, draping over her shoulders, and wearing a simple glam makeup look, accentuating her lips with a super glossy pink shade.
David Beckham also looked quite handsome, sporting a perfectly tailored navy blue suit, as well as a pink button up shirt underneath to complement the logo displayed on the breast pocket of his suit. He also wore quite the elegant black watch - clearly the Beckhams take their watches quite seriously.
Although we can't see which shoes the star is wearing, this outfit could easily be paired with a small black pair of heels, or even some ballet flats (one of the biggest shoe trends of 2023) or loafers if you're trying to dress the look down a bit.
Get Victoria's posh look
High Rise Stride Ankle Jeans with Washwell, $71 (£55) | Gap
Gap's born-to-chill wide-leg jean. A little give, a lot of easy & all kinds of pulled-together.
