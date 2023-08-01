Julianne Moore’s all-white outfit with Birkenstocks is so chic - but her best accessory is a practical one
This errand-running outfit proves that sometimes less really is more
Julianne Moore’s rocked an all-white outfit while running errands in NYC, and we're obsessed with how perfectly her can of LaCroix matches her outfit.
In the summer, sometimes it can be tough to find an outfit pairing that works for all of your needs (it's comfortable, cute, breezy, etc.) - but Julianne Moore just debuted that monochrome outfits might just be the fail-safe solution to that problem.
Julianne ditched her usual gowns and super stylish red carpet looks (we particularly love this pair of fab white wide leg pants and navy blue sweater combo) for an outfit that's a bit more minimalistic.
On top, she wore a very simple, boxy cream-coloured t-shirt, making for an easy and breezy base layer.
For bottoms, she opted for, yet again, a pair of wide leg jeans in a similar eggshell hue to her t-shirt, ultimately giving that chic monochromatic look. Topping the monochrome vibes off, she picked out a basic white baseball cap with no logo, signifying that her fashion choices that day really did scream less is Moore. Get it, Julianne Moore?! We digress.
Every person has that one pair of shoes they gravitate toward that works for essentially any errand-running outfit you can imagine - and Julianne's is the ever-classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals, as seen in her outfit above. She also chose a brown leather cross-body purse for maximum comfort and storage space, perfect for running about town.
What we love most about the outfit, however, is not her t-shirt, or her baggy white pants - it's her can of LaCroix, which honestly matches perfectly and brings a great pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome outfit.
We're calling it - a beverage can is going to be the biggest accessory trend of late 2023.
Later in the day, the actress met up with her daughter, Liv Freundlich, and the two shared some quality time in New York together. Her daughter opted for a more girly look, pairing a little white and blue button-down dress with a cool pair of white and blue Nike blazer sneakers.
With this monochromatic outfit being truly so easy to recreate, we simply couldn't pass up the opportunity to invest in some similar pieces so that we, too, can start giving "cool mom who stays hydrated" vibes.
Get Julianne Moore's all-white outfit
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee, $30 (£23) | Everlane
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee features a classic crew neckline, easy short sleeves, and a slightly cropped length - just like Julianne's.
High Rise Stride Ankle Jeans with Washwell, $71 (£55) | Gap
Gap's born-to-chill wide-leg jean. A little give, a lot of easy & all kinds of pulled-together.
