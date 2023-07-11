Kate Middleton's signature Superga sneakers are a bargain this Amazon Prime Day

Kate Middleton's Superga trainers are currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day and they're a bargain buy!

The Princess of Wales has never failed to impress when it comes to her casual wear, with her daytime outfits regularly nailing the perfect balance of elegance and comfort.

Princess Catherine also loves a bargain, with many of Kate Middleton's dresses hailing from high street stores or independent designers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This frugality even applies to the future Queen Consort's shoe collection, which includes a whole array of gems from her designer high heels to her affordable favorite white sneakers.

Perhaps one of the most famous staples in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe at Adelaide Cottage is her Superga 2750 Cotu Classics, which she has been photographed wearing with everything from pink cropped pants and white boating shorts to trendy wide leg culottes and her go-to jeans.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic in White, £80 £43 ( $103 $55) | Amazon Prime Day Sale The original canvas plimsol is hard to beat, especially when they have the royal stamp of approval. With extra strong, breathable fabric and lightweight feel, the Classic Superga 2750 is the perfect option for folks who want a sleek shoe that also offers durability and protection, as well as being approved by the Princess of Wales herself!

Clearly holding the status of her best white trainers, the simple shoes offer versatility and comfort ‒ two absolute musts for Kate's schedule as a busy working royal mom.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can now nab a pair of Kate's beloved Superga 2750 Cotu Classics in White Canvas with a generous 46% discount - a no brainer if you haven't updated your casual summer shoe collection yet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Superga trainers aren't your thing, there are plenty of other ways to walk in Kate Middleton's shoes.

Princess Catherine likes to mix up her casual footwear and has been seen recently rocking the VEJA Esplar trainers, featuring a sleek pop of rose gold detailing.

Esplar Leather White Platine and Rose Gold Sneakers, £120 ($130)| VEJA The VEJA Leather White Platines are the perfect addition to your shoe collection if you're after a pair of fresh white sneakers to see you through spring and summer, offering a casual vibe with a touch of rose gold glamor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's VEJA sneakers are one of the Princess of Wales's go-tos for smart-casual outfits, often teaming the white and rose gold trainers with a pair of jeans and a stylish blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Catherine paid a visit to the Natural History Museum for the Urban Nature Project, looking relaxed yet ultra trendy in her &OtherStories jeans, a coral pink blazer by French designer Chloé and the sleek sneakers.

And earlier this year, Kate looked super classy in a bargain Zara blazer, teaming it with her her VEJAs and a pair of sleek black trousers when she visited Landau Forte College.