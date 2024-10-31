How we test trainers to find the pair that will put a spring in your step

A good pair of trainers is the foundation of so many outfits. Traditionally seen as a sporty item, in more recent years they've become an everyday essential, and are now totally acceptable in the office and even for some occasions.

We all know that feeling of excitedly investing in a new pair of shoes that feel comfortable in the shop, only to wear them in the real world for the first time and immediately realise they're not quite as comfortable as you thought. I'm in between sizes, and so often I buy trainers that aren't quite the right fit but they're in the sale, thinking I just need to "wear them in". However, it only ends in me buying another pair and spending twice as much money.

Of course even the most comfortable trainers do need a little bit of breaking in, but here at woman&home we set out to test the styles that will become a long-term favourite in your shoe collection. This isn't about trainers to hike or run in, this is about everyday styles that will elevate your outfits without causing you any pain.

How we test trainers

We've put a lot of effort and consideration into this process, to be sure that the trainers we recommend really are the best. Early on, we set some clear parameters to be sure the process of how we test trainers is fair and thorough, and the advice we give is as accurate as it can be.

Brand selection

Our first port of call when thinking about how we test trainers was to weigh up which brands to try. We wanted to test a variety of styles, ranging from labels with a long history like adidas, to names like FitFlop, who use cutting-edge technology with your comfort in mind.

We also considered styles that are trending or have been worn by celebrities and royals. This might not matter to you, but to others this all adds to the appeal of certain trainers.

We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone, so we thought about what outfits you might want to wear your trainers with, how much you might want to spend, and problem areas that might concern you.

Style was of course a huge factor, but comfort was the priority, so there were options we ruled out based on our own (painful!) experience.

Comfort & support

Finding trainers that won't rub your heels or leave you with blisters on your toes is a tall order. And there are so many factors that can affect this. There's cushioned soles and arch support to consider and then there's the fabric to decide - leather or canvas?

Of course this can be subjective. Personally I tend to find trainers with a high-cut heel or tongue will always cut into my skin, but this wouldn't necessarily bother other people. That's why we got a range of testers, so we have different foot sizes, widths, and even issues such as plantar fasciitis.

Fit also covers how true to size they are. Generally there's a bit of an unwritten rule that you should size up a little in trainers, but my best advice would be to find a brand you love and get to know the size you are, and stick to it.

Style

Whilst you might not be too worried what your gym trainers look like, we're talking here about trainers you can wear with everything from jeans to dresses, so they have to look good. I want trainers to look smart enough to go from the office to dinner in the evening without feeling at all scruffy if people around me are wearing heels.

We won't recommend a trainer on aesthetics alone, because ultimately, comfort is the priority here. The good news is, though, that fashion and comfort aren't mutually exclusive, it just takes a bit of time to really find the models that do this best.

We all want trainers that look great and don't feel too chunky. Whilst the best white trainers feels like a bit of a default, we've tried to shake things up on colour, adding black and navy options into the mix.

The quality of the materials is a factor here. Canvas might be more affordable than leather, but is it as long-lasting? The packaging can really contribute to first impressions for me, too.

We've also thought extensively about how exactly you might wear yours. For example, when testing the best platform trainers, I wore them with smart trousers, midi dresses and leggings to see how versatile they could be.

Similarly, we put them through their paces in everyday activities like the morning commute, running errands, leisurely strolls and standing for long periods of time.

Cleaning & care

This had to be a factor, because we all know how annoying it is when you put on a box fresh pair of trainers in the morning and come home to them looking, well, less than fresh.

We started testing for this months ago, which gives us chance to see how the trainers perform over time. For styles like the Air & Grace Sadie platform trainers, we followed our own step by step guide on how to clean white shoes. The truth is, maintenance is a huge part of their longevity. If you don't have the time to be scrubbing trainers and want to be able to chuck them in the washing machine, then suede styles just aren't going to be for you.

Verdict

Between several members of our team, we've managed to test lots of different styles. And by comparing them based on the same parameters, we've been able to come to informed decisions on which ones we genuinely recommend.

We categorised them and came up with a winner for each. For example, the adidas Sambas you're seeing everywhere really are as good as they look, so they had to come out on top for fashion trainers.

We've worn these trainers for hours to save you time, money and blisters. We're hoping it will make choosing your next pair of trainers much easier, and that your feet will find them as comfortable as we did. Happy shopping!