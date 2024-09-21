Sophie Ellis-Bextor's chic camel suit and bold red lipstick are the ultimate autumnal combination

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has just debuted this season’s ultimate combination: a chic camel suit and vibrant red lipstick, which has shown us once again how versatile this hue is.

Trends may come and go, but mid-browns and camels will always be our go-to at this time of year, and Sophie has given us a masterclass in styling this season’s palette. In a sneak peek on Instagram, the singer-songwriter stepped out in some of the best looks from Freemans’ Autumn 2024 collection. Though there are plenty of outfits we’d love to add to our capsule wardrobe , one stood out amongst the rest: her incredibly chic camel suit.

While most of us have camel accessories in our closets, like coats and bags, we love how Sophie has provided a new way to wear this classic colour. Not only does the warm tone wonderfully complement her dark hair and skin tone, but it also works well with her other pops of colour, including her vibrant red lipstick.

A post shared by Freemans.com (@freemans) A photo posted by on

Chic Camel Suits

Autograph Pure Wool Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £129 at M&S If you are looking to invest in the perfect camel blazer, this M&S version is among our favourites. With its classic single-breasted style and rich wool blend, this will be a staple of your capsule wardrobe for years to come. Even better, it comes with matching trousers. Autograph Pure Wool Wide Leg Trousers £99 at M&S These camel coloured trousers are super similar to Sophie's, with the same wide-leg fit and classic muted tone. They also have an ultra-flattering high-waist cut with a hook bar fastening that ensures a neat look. With some sizes already sold out, grab this timeless wardrobe staple while you can. Greece Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes £79 at John Lewis Party season may be a few months away, but these gold kitten heels will make for the perfect festive accessory. The bold metallic is effortlessly chic, especially when paired with a more neutral tone look like Sophie's. You won't have to suffer for fashion though, as these heels have a soft pointed toe and smart mid-height kitten heel.

A post shared by Freemans.com (@freemans) A photo posted by on

Women’s trouser suits , like Sophie’s, will always be among our favourite wardrobe staples, especially as they are so easy to style. By investing in a matching set, much of the hard work has been done for you, as you already know that these pieces work together. Even on the most hectic mornings, it is just a case of throwing on your suit and heading out the door.

With muted tones and classic tailoring, the pieces in this camel suit are more versatile than most though. Sophie’s high-waisted trousers hug her curves, meaning they can be easily styled with cosy, chunky, oversized knits or more floaty blouses. Her matching blazer has also been tailored to perfection, with its structured shoulders and crisp lapels. As we edge towards the colder months, it makes for the perfect, elegant layer – whether you pair it with blue jeans or even one of our best wedding guest dresses .

However, Sophie's choice of bold pops of colour is effortlessly chic and makes for a powerful look. Her vibrant red lipstick is not only a nod to the autumnal weather but also the singer’s signature style. A classic lip colour, it looks glamorous and can be a statement without any additional styling. We also love Sophie’s dark-hued blouse with its metallic pattern that tie in with her gorgeous bronze shoes and handbag.

Commenting on Sophie's autumnal look, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says: “Camel with a pop of red is my ultimate favourite colour combination for autumn. Fully commit to the colour like Sophie with a sleek trouser suit, and add flashes of scarlet with lipstick, nail varnish or an unexpected red handbag - like Liv Tyler recently did.”