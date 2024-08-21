Sarah Jessica Parker's loose white shirt proves that slouchy chic is the dress code of the season for when comfort calls
Who knew tracksuit bottoms could look so stylish?
Slouchy and chic aren't two words you would typically pair together, but if there's one person who can marry the styles and create a sophisticated ensemble, it's Carrie Bradshaw.
There have been plenty of exciting sneak previews of the newest season of AJLT, including some expectedly standout ensembles, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been seen sporting an outfit recipe that puts comfort at the forefront - and it contains something we never thought we would see her wear.
Marking an unexpected departure from tutus and Manolos, she was pictured strutting the streets of New York City in a baggy white shirt, some grey tracksuit bottoms, and sporty vintage-style trainers. If you're someone who wants to prioritise comfort in your capsule wardrobe but struggle to make more casual pieces look sophisticated, this look is one to take inspiration from.
Despite the uncharacteristic trackies, this look remains true to Carrie Bradshaw with the addition of her timeless pearl necklace. One of the best ways to make relaxed outfits feel more refined is with the addition of stylish accessories that can make even loungewear look chic. Channel the Princess of Wales' style with some Monica Vinader top picks, or copy Carrie's look with some pearls that will complement any colour palette.
Shop SJP's look
An oversized white shirt will become one of your most worn purchases, so it's worth investing in a high quality piece. Style with everything from midi skirts to denim jeans - and even tracksuit bottoms - to give your outfit a dressed-up feel without compromising on comfort.
What makes SJP's trackies so wearable is the tapered shape and split hem that elevates them beyond more relaxed styles, and this ME+EM pair boasts both of these qualities. Loose but not too oversized, they will take you everywhere.
Neutral trainers are just as essential in your work wardrobe as they are in your travel capsule wardrobe. Ideal for walking around the city but versatile and easy to style thanks to the minimalist feel, you won't need any other footwear in your arsenal.
Although tracksuit bottoms are designed for lounging around, there are plenty of ways to make them feel smarter for all manner of occasions. Straight leg cuts typically have a chicer feel than cuffed options, and dark hues tend to be easier to dress up than lighter ones.
The simplest method for making them appear put-together is balancing out the slouchy silhouette with a tailored top like a button-up shirt or blouse that has a formal feel. Or, if you want to wear an equally as comfortable top, a crisp white slogan tee is both loose and fashion-forward whilst being more elevated than loungewear options. Come autumn, a chic cardigan or cashmere jumper can offer cosiness and a smart look that will even be suitable for the office.
Finish off the outfit with a pair of the best white trainers or some ballet flats to bring a feminine feel back to the oversized shape of your look without sacrificing the comfort appeal.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Pippa Middleton’s knee high boots are a timeless staple we should all have in our collection ready for colder days
Pippa Middleton is a big fan of knee high boots and her tan pair from 2011 is such a versatile footwear choice as autumn approaches
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I always want my nails to look chic and healthy - this £10 product is my secret to a glossy manicure at home
I've tried nearly every nail shade and brand out there but this budget-friendly top coat beats them all on shine
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I never thought I'd embrace the leopard print trend - but this fabulous M&S dress has completely changed my mind
The perfect blend of bold yet understated elegance, this dress is a game-changer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez masters late summer styling, wearing a breezy black maxi-dress, straw tote bag and oversized shades
We're eager to copy this simple yet sophisticated styling combination
By Molly Smith Published
-
Eva Mendes is making us want to add brighter hues to our autumn wardrobe thanks to her 'very demure' apricot-coloured outfit
Her coral combination is a refreshing departure from the black, grey and navy we normally find ourselves wearing at this time of year
By Caroline Parr Published
-
M&S just released a perfect match for Kate Middleton's pinstripe trousers - I can't believe this chic tailoring costs less than £40
These wide leg trousers have got 'back to work' written all over them
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Reese Witherspoon reminds us that you can't go wrong with a versatile floral print midi dress, whatever the occasion
She wished 'the most amazing Mama in the world' a happy birthday, wearing a dress from one our favourite British clothing brands
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We can't get enough of Trinny Woodall's glamorous statement skirt and white waistcoat combination - this look is worth taking note of
She glows in a bold printed skirt, white waistcoat and pearl embellished mules
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s failsafe style pairing of bootcut jeans and a cropped blazer is about to become our new autumn uniform
Jennifer Aniston's cropped blazer and jean combination will never go out of style and it's the perfect wearable choice for autumn days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow is the queen of jewellery layering - her gold necklaces and red knitwear is the polished duo you can rely on this autumn
We've found the perfect necklaces for layering to help you recreate this look
By Caroline Parr Published