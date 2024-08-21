Sarah Jessica Parker's loose white shirt proves that slouchy chic is the dress code of the season for when comfort calls

Slouchy and chic aren't two words you would typically pair together, but if there's one person who can marry the styles and create a sophisticated ensemble, it's Carrie Bradshaw.

There have been plenty of exciting sneak previews of the newest season of AJLT, including some expectedly standout ensembles, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been seen sporting an outfit recipe that puts comfort at the forefront - and it contains something we never thought we would see her wear.

Marking an unexpected departure from tutus and Manolos, she was pictured strutting the streets of New York City in a baggy white shirt, some grey tracksuit bottoms, and sporty vintage-style trainers. If you're someone who wants to prioritise comfort in your capsule wardrobe but struggle to make more casual pieces look sophisticated, this look is one to take inspiration from.

Despite the uncharacteristic trackies, this look remains true to Carrie Bradshaw with the addition of her timeless pearl necklace. One of the best ways to make relaxed outfits feel more refined is with the addition of stylish accessories that can make even loungewear look chic. Channel the Princess of Wales' style with some Monica Vinader top picks, or copy Carrie's look with some pearls that will complement any colour palette.

Shop SJP's look

Cos Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 at Cos An oversized white shirt will become one of your most worn purchases, so it's worth investing in a high quality piece. Style with everything from midi skirts to denim jeans - and even tracksuit bottoms - to give your outfit a dressed-up feel without compromising on comfort. ME+EM Tapered Sweatshirting Track Pant £62.50 at ME+EM (was £125) What makes SJP's trackies so wearable is the tapered shape and split hem that elevates them beyond more relaxed styles, and this ME+EM pair boasts both of these qualities. Loose but not too oversized, they will take you everywhere. Adidas Originals SL 72 OG £80 at JD Sports Neutral trainers are just as essential in your work wardrobe as they are in your travel capsule wardrobe. Ideal for walking around the city but versatile and easy to style thanks to the minimalist feel, you won't need any other footwear in your arsenal.

Although tracksuit bottoms are designed for lounging around, there are plenty of ways to make them feel smarter for all manner of occasions. Straight leg cuts typically have a chicer feel than cuffed options, and dark hues tend to be easier to dress up than lighter ones.

The simplest method for making them appear put-together is balancing out the slouchy silhouette with a tailored top like a button-up shirt or blouse that has a formal feel. Or, if you want to wear an equally as comfortable top, a crisp white slogan tee is both loose and fashion-forward whilst being more elevated than loungewear options. Come autumn, a chic cardigan or cashmere jumper can offer cosiness and a smart look that will even be suitable for the office.

Finish off the outfit with a pair of the best white trainers or some ballet flats to bring a feminine feel back to the oversized shape of your look without sacrificing the comfort appeal.