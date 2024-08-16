Salma Hayek shows that summertime styling is all about the accessories - pairing a gingham dress with Birkenstocks and a fedora

Salma Hayek's warm weather look offers a delightful styling combination. And if you're seeking inspiration for the end of summer, including any last-minute holidays, this look is one to note.

If you're currently on the lookout for heatwave-appropriate outfits, then Salma Hayek's recent appearance should give you some excellent inspiration, especially for adding those last-minute additions to your summer capsule wardrobe. She gracefully layers a gingham smock dress over a white t-shirt—a simple combination, but one that's captured our eye.

However, it isn't just her fabulous dress choice that we love; it's the way she's chosen to accessorise this look—with a summery fedora, brown Birkenstocks, and a glamorous Gucci tote bag.

This holiday look is a fabulous example of how to style simple daytime attire, and this isn't the first time she's wowed us with her warm weather looks, we still can't get over Salma's bikini, a bold and vibrant two-piece that we were eager to purchase.

Timeless gingham is a brilliant option for a creating elevated ensembles for warmer weather days, and this pattern never goes out of style, seen year after year. Gingham is such a versatile choice too, and you could wear it to almost any occasion. Choose a gingham dress for evening dinners, beach days, or sunset strolls, plus this pattern looks great in the autumn season too.

Picking up on the brown tones of her dress, she replicates this colour in her accessories, including her Birkenstock sandals and light brown square sun glasses, creating a cohesive and polished look. She finishes of the outfit with a gold necklace and statement earrings, and of course her epic handbag. This Gucci tote bag is super stylish, making it one of the best designer bags, we've seen this summer.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "Salma just showed us how to do grown-up gingham. Rather than channelling cutesy picnic-core, she opted for Birkenstock sandals in the brown shade that's everywhere at the moment, adding a chic sun hat, a roomy Gucci tote and plenty of gold jewellery.

Later commenting, "They're all pieces that will work well into September, plus gingham is a trend that comes back around every summer so you'll be digging out your check print dresses again next year.".

Layering might not be your go-to in the summer months, but Salma shows us how it's done, pairing this breathable, loose dress over a fitted white t-shirt, creating a laid-back, yet elegant feel, that's easy to recreate. Plus a white t-shirt goes with almost anything, and this staple is great for wearing underneath linen shirts on warmer days too.

Her added fedora hat offers stylish sun protection, and creates a timeless and elegant feel, perfect for holidays or sitting in the garden sunbathing. This classic accessory is both practical and sophisticated, and this light straw material is certainly in line with the summer fashion trends 2024.