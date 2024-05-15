Reese Witherspoon's full fringe, frilly white sundress and cherry red pedicure is a dreamy style hat-trick

Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous full fringe, frilly white sundress and cherry red pedicure is a winning trio in a sweet photo of her with her children shared on Instagram.

The iconic actress, producer and mother-of-three took to social media on Sunday as the United States celebrated Mother's Day, sharing a beautiful snap of her and children Ava, 24, Deacon, 20, and 11-year-old Tennessee.

Captioning the post, Reese penned, "The greatest gift of my life is being their mom. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!"

And while the wholesome upload warmed our hearts, we couldn't help but swoon over Reese's overall look which hit the mark on summer 2024 trends in so many ways.

The Legally Blonde star can be seen looking classic in a frilly white sundress, teamed perfectly with simple gold and turquoise jewellery. Meanwhile, her perfectly-toned blonde locks proved why a full fringe haircut will never end up on our list of outdated hair trends, as her straight-across bangs framed her sun-kissed face.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Shop Wearable White Dresses

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress Visit Site RRP: £59 | A white shirt dress with a pretty broderie element is always a fabulous addition to a capsule wardrobe. We love this one from M&S, complete with a smart collar and a tie waist. V by Very Curve Broiderie Tiered Mini Dress Visit Site RRP: £38 | If a shorter cut with long sleeves is more your style, this affordable pick by Very is ideal, with a V neckline, a pretty tiered skirt design and slightly puffed sleeves. Zara Shirt Dress With Belt Visit Site RRP: £55.99 | A white shirt dress with the addition of a contrasting brown belt is a timeless, chic and easy-to-wear summer look that can be redone year after year. This Zara option features a button down design with a woven round-buckle belt included.

More Ways To Channel Reese's Summery Look

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Queen of Tarts Visit Site $12.99 at Amazon RRP: £3.50 (was £3.99) | Nail a super quick and super cheap red toenail look at home with this bargain Rimmel buy from Amazon. A classic rich red that promises to dry in a minute. e.l.f. Putty Blush Visit Site RRP: £7 | Cream blushers like this e.l.f one are a buildable way to add a natural and dewy-looking flush to the face - they're especially ideal if you have dry skin that doesn't do well with lots of powder products. Cynthia Beads & Paua Shell Heart Layered Short Necklace Visit Site RRP: £26 | Copy Reese and layer beaded blue jewellery with gold pieces to add a subtle pop of colour to white outfits or neutral pieces that need some contrast. We love this £26 2-in-1 duo from Oliver Bonas.

If you have fair skin, relying on the best fake tan in your stash might be quickest way to achieve a summer glow in the UK, but Reese's all-over radiance is likely a result of the Californian sunshine. Either way, glowy and hydrated-looking skin never fails to look incredible alongside a crisp white dress for a warm day outdoors.

We also have to mention Reese's perfectly preened red toenails, which couldn't be ignored as she posed bare foot on her white Greek-style porch.

Cherry red nail designs are always a win for spring and summer - and red almond nails are set to be the manicure to have for the warmer months this year. But Reese's striking pedicure provided the perfect contrast to her outfit and reminded us that bold toes make a fabulous statement, too.

And Reese is no doubt a lover of a touch of blush when it comes to makeup, with her cheeks in the family photo boasting a flushed pink hue. Concentrating a strong hit of blush on the apples of the cheeks while the lips and eyes stay pared-back neutral is a quick makeup look that is worth trying this summer.