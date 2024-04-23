Queen Letizia's sultry yet chic bare shoulder look features the satin skirt of dreams

During her state visit to The Netherlands, Queen Letizia of Spain has been serving with her sultry yet chic spring wardrobe.

From contrasting bold colours to striking linen suits, the Queen of Spain has effortlessly showcased how to style timeless, classic pieces in line with spring/summer 2024 fashion trends.

On the first day of the royal visit, Queen Letizia attended a reception to see the NH Collection in Amsterdam's Barbican Palace Hotel. For the occasion, the senior royal wore a silver satin maxi skirt, which she paired with a black bardot top and a chunky black buckle belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The skirt was from one of Her Majesty’s favourite brands, Hugo Boss, and the best-selling liquid-fabric maxi skirt with a diagonal seam retails for £239.99. It was a bold choice to bare her shoulders with this maxi skirt, creating an elegant ensemble with a sultry edge.

Bardot tops have come back into fashion again after their time in the spotlight during the mid 2010’s. From knitted off the shoulder to ruched and sweetheart necklines, it’s a versatile top to have as part of a capsule wardrobe, to style for different occasions.

By wearing her satin skirt with a sleek shoulder-less number, Letizia didn't detract focus from the silver statement part of the outfit. She paired this outfit with a Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Knot Clutch, a smart and small alternative for extra special occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s wardrobe also regularly features Carolina Herrera and this look is no different. With the black leather slingback pumps with the contrast red soles, she finished her hidden leg line in a delicate pointed toe to add a final touch of elegance.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The retro 2000s belt tied this whole look together, transforming a simple skirt and long sleeve top combination into a cohesive final silhouette. Queen Letizia truly understands the difference between wearing and styling her clothes.

& Other Stories Satin Midi skirt Visit Site RRP: £77 | Invest in a timeless statement skirt with this cream satin number. It boasts striking cut lines to offer a bold new shape to the statement skirt and is perfect for pairing with a Bardot top.

Mint Velvet Ruched Bardot Top Visit Site RRP: £49| This versatile slinky black number features ruched detail and a fold-over straight neckline to add some additional texture to this simple, everyday item.

Satin Midi Skirt Visit Site RRP: £89 | This white satin midi skirt boasts a flattering bias cut to elevate your silhouette. It’s an essential for every wardrobe as it can elevate any outfit with some heels and a smart top, or be dressed down with a pair of 2024's top trainers.

Silver pieces in your wardrobe can always be complemented by black, it keeps the final look sleek and adds a good contrast to the light tone of the skirt. Queen Letizia always keeps her make-up fresh and minimal, with a strong lip and light eyeshadow, which builds a bright complexion that’s camera-ready.

Whether it’s a statement red suit or a floral midi dress, if Queen Letizia is wearing it, we’re all taking note.