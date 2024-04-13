Queen Letizia stuns in a striking coral linen suit - this eye-catching colour is one of our favourites for spring

A wardrobe must-have for this season is a linen suit. Not only is it a brilliant outfit for day and night, it will also keep you cool and comfortable while looking and feeling great. It’s even fit for royalty, with Queen Letizia of Spain proving just how versatile a linen suit can be during a visit to the National Innovation and Design Awards in Las Palmas on.

Queen Letizia is no stranger to a power suit, but the stunning coral two-piece has got to be our favourite look yet – perfect for a crisp spring day, and one we'll definitely be adding to our spring capsule wardrobe.

Designed by Hugo Boss, the relaxed-fit jacket and matching tapered trousers are made with linen and stretch-proof twill to ensure comfort and style while creating a strong silhouette. Queen Letizia paired the striking suit with a staple white pleated-neck blouse to add a smart finish to the elegant ensemble.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s style is one of our favourites to watch with a varied wardrobe of rich, vivid palettes filled with delicate a-line dresses and co-ords, but this is arguably one of her best looks to date. This eye-catching coral suit makes a statement, it’s warm, sleek and complimented her radiant complexion and loose locks.

To keep focus on the suit, Queen Letizia opted for minimal accessories compared to what she's been spotted in before, including her large sugar gold earrings from PDPAOLA. The senior royal finished the look with her staple Magrit Marian leather slingback pumps in nude that boast a pointed toe and delicate 6-cm heel.

These neutral accessories are timeless pieces that perfectly pair with those bolder pieces you have in your wardrobe, as they don’t clash or detract from the main element of your outfit. A colourful, structured suit can also be dressed down with a relaxed graphic t-shirt and your favourite trainers, or elevated with a dainty blouse similar to Queen Letizia. This was the perfect way to style this season’s favourite outfit choice, as it embraced the evolving colour palette as we move from the muted tones of spring to bright summer colours.

The Queen of Spain attended the National Innovation and Design Awards with her husband, King Felipe to present the 2023 winners with their accolades. The ceremony celebrated the individuals who found innovative ways to develop their business strategy.

