Queen Letizia ditches her usual glam for laid-back shirt and linen trousers - and we love her unique crochet bag

Queen Letizia just stepped out in an unexpected and chic casual outfit, pairing a laid-back white shirt with a pair of matching linen trousers - and her crochet handbag added an elevated pop of colour to the monochrome look.

Queen Letizia of Spain has long been known and loved for her glamorous approach to fashion. A lover of sky-high heels and statement-making outfits, her magenta printed dress and matching bag combination is still stuck in our minds, as is her sultry metallic slip dress that took mermaidcore to new sophisticated heights.

But the royal's latest look has proved that you can keep it casual and still look effortlessly glam - with the right basic pieces, that is.

The look was a masterclass in how to style a white shirt. Spotted leaving an intimate dinner with friends at Madrid's La Lonja del Mar restaurant, Letizia looked stunning in an all-white monochrome outfit. She paired some relaxed-fit, straight-leg linen trousers, a style that's one of 2024's biggest fashion trends, with a simple white shirt to create a slouched silhouette that looked as comfortable as it did stylish.

The royal was sporting a sleek pair of nude sandals, the Tanit Butter sandals from Spanish brand Trenza, and tied in the neutral shade with the strap of her intricately crocheted handbag. The bag, the now sold-out Ainara bag from Spanish-based crocheter Josune, was the perfect choice for the laid-back outfit, with it's bright pops of colour adding some fun against the subtle tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Letizia's Look

H&M Linen-blend Tailored Trousers £19.99 at H&M Emulate Queen Letizia's look with these relaxed-fit linen trousers that boast elevated tailoring to give your laid-back look a put-together edge. We love how versatile this pair is, with their high-rise waist and pleats giving a smart feel while the covered elasticated band at the back brings ultimate comfort. It's the best of both worlds! Simcat Summer Straw Crossbody Bag £18.99 at Amazon Made from handwoven straw with a soft lining, this crossbody bag is lightweight and versatile. The perfect addition to any summer-ready outfit, it's adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to carry wherever you go and the sturdy magnetic closure keeps your belongings safe. Reviewers say the bag isn't 'overly big' but is the perfect size for everyday essentials like your purse, lipstick, sunglasses, and earphones. Pull & Bear Leather Flat Slider Sandals £29.99 at Pull&Bear Made from 100% leather, these sandals are sturdy, comfortable, and designed to last. We love the minimalist look of this pair, with their sleek flat sole and minimal straps creating a lovely streamlined look. The stylish toe strap and a buckled ankle strap fastening are more than stylish though, they're practical as they ensure that the slider style won't actually slide of your feet as you walk around.

The casual outfit comes as Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI come to the end of their annual summer holiday. The pair have, as has become tradition for them, stepped away from royal duties for a family break while their children are away from school, though their break was interrupted by the Paris Olympics this year which they attended in Paris as part of their official duties.

Stepping out at a reception for the Olympic athletes in Paris last month, Letizia looked gorgeous in a dreamy head-to-toe Dior outfit and a pair of low-block heels. The shoes were a stunning though practical choice for the royal as she continues to suffer with chronic foot pain, something that's keeping the many stillettos that make up her collection from making an appearance.

We're not complaining though! Letizia's brilliant collection of flats has given us so much inspiration for our shoe capsule wardrobes as she's been pictured in some of the best white trainers and most stylish sandals on the market.