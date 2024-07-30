We're still thinking about Queen Letizia's head-to-toe Dior outfit with gorgeous gold embellishments and the luxury handbag of dreams
The Spanish Queen looked incredible in all-over Dior as she stepped out in Paris
Queen Letizia of Spain's dreamy head-to-toe Dior outfit is still on our minds after she stepped out in Paris in a gorgeous black and gold look last week.
The Spanish Queen honoured one of France’s greatest designers, Christian Dior, as she attended a reception for Olympic athletes in Paris. As she arrived at the Spanish Embassy, she was photographed wearing a beautiful sleeveless midi dress from Dior, which had intricate beading and embroidery.
Part of the designer’s 2024 Spring Couture Collection, the gown was suitably lavish as the black bodice was embroidered with a golden Fleur-de-Lis, which has long been a symbol of royalty in France. The bodice even featured a chain of delicate beadwork, which emphasised the gown’s hourglass silhouette.
Channel Queen Letizia's Look For Less
The skirt of the Dior piece features an elegant A-Line style with a fuller flared pleat, offering a different look to the bodycon dresses we often seen Queen Letizia in. This, along with the fitted bodice, created a timeless hourglass silhouette that is perfect for formal occasions.
Letizia went for Dior when it came to her footwear, too. As a sufferer of chronic foot pain, the Spanish Royal has often been spotted wearing white trainers to royal events lately - but opted for a pair of comfy low block heels this time in the form of the Dior Black Fringed Grosgrain Adiorable Heeled Sandals.
Though this pair of Letizia's designer heels don't feature a statement stiletto, the lowkey black sandals boast a sweet bow detail with a chic resin pearl embellishment that add just the right amount of glamour.
Letizia added even more elegance to the quiet luxury look with the My Dior Top Handle Bag. Blending seamlessly with her monochromatic outfit, the quilted black Dior piece was the perfect timeless accessory. While the piece does come with a gold chain strap, Letizia carried it by its simple black top handle.
Keeping her hair lowkey alongside the luxe Dior outfit, Letizia wore her brunette locks in an ever-chic Chignon bun. The classic French style emphasised her delicate features and is perfect for those looking for a no-fuss updo for their next event.
Instead of her signature berry-toned eyeshadow, Letizia perfected a classic smokey eye with bronzey and dark shadows radiating outwards and volumised black lashes adding even more power to the look which was topped off with a rich mauve lip.
