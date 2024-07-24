Queen Letizia is magnificent in magenta printed dress with matching bag and we're never been more convinced to ditch neutrals
Queen Letizia's magenta printed dress and bag added a splash of colour on a hot summer's day and this shade was simply stunning
Queen Letizia's magenta printed dress and bag at a royal engagement has convinced us to ditch neutral tones.
If there’s ever a time to be bold with your clothing colour palette then surely it has to be summer, when the sunshine inspires us to match the bright weather with equally fun pieces. Whilst the prospect of styling more eye-catching shades might sound daunting, you don’t need to step out completely head-to-toe in a vibrant colour to make a statement in a chic way. Just adding a splash of something more vivid into your summer capsule wardrobe can be so impactful and Queen Letizia’s magenta dress and matching bag is a masterclass in how to do it.
The Queen of Spain loves wearing pink and her outfit for the annual meeting of Directors of the Cervantes Institute was a beautiful combination of deep pink and white. The £825 dress was by one of the senior royal’s favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, and was made from printed silk-blend Crepe de Chine.
Recreate Queen Letizia's Summer Outfit
This gorgeous shirt dress is also available in a navy and white colourway but we are entranced by this raspberry pink and white option and it has a similar feel to Queen Letizia's dress. The shirt dress shape with its collar and 3/4 length sleeves is so elegant and the abstract brush stroke print adds a touch of fun.
Already sold out in the other three colourways on M&S, this leather bag is an easy way to add a pop of colour to a summer outfit. It's made from soft-grained leather and can be carried by the two top handle straps or worn crossbody thanks to the additional longer strap.
You can't go far wrong styling-wise with a pair of neutral sandals and these would look especially gorgeous worn with a bright outfit. They have a comfortable mid-height block heel, an ankle strap and toe straps too. Crafted from leather, the finish has a slight sheen to it.
For those wanting to wear a bright colour, opting for a timeless design like this shirt dress is a great tip as the classic silhouette helps to balance out the bold tones. Queen Letizia’s magenta printed dress fell to an elegant midi length and she adjusted the long sleeves to fall just below her elbow.
She also kept a few buttons undone, allowing the collar to lie open and this made the dress feel a little more relaxed. A self-tie waist belt added shape to the bodice above the pleated, flared skirt and the pattern was what transformed this sophisticated piece into something truly special.
We’ve seen plenty of floral dresses from the royals this summer and many of them could easily double as some of the best wedding guest dresses, but this one took a more abstract and fun approach that also works for more casual events.
The white background fabric was covered with large stylised flowers in magenta pink with touches of fuchsia and a deep raspberry hue. Having the white background really made the pink shades stand out in Queen Letizia’s magenta dress and also mellowed them slightly, ensuring that they had impact without being overwhelming. Her Majesty decided to follow this example with her accessories and opted for a matching deep pink top handle bag by Carolina Herrera and white Boss sandals.
The bag appears to be the Initials Insignia Medium Shoulder bag and has an adjustable strap that means it can be worn over the shoulder or crossbody, though Queen Letizia used it like a top-handle bag. Whilst it’s not surprising that Her Majesty dressed more formally for the meeting of Directors of the Cervantes Institute, she could easily have dressed this down by wearing her beloved Vivobarefoot trainers or flat sandals.
Instead, she swapped her best white trainers for a pair of heels, but once again showed that very high heels aren’t necessary to elevate a fabulous summer look. Hers had a block heel and a padded strap for comfort and brought out the neutral background tone of her dress.
If you’ve been inspired by Queen Letizia’s colourful outfit but aren’t sure about adding a dress this bright to your collection, you could easily opt for a pair of magenta shoes, a bag, top or skirt. Style just one or a few of these magenta pieces with white or black items in your wardrobe to create a stunning and fun look for summer.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
