Pamela Anderson proves a crisp white shirt and pearls is all you need to make white trousers look elegant and expensive

White trousers are the anti-trend staple you need in your capsule wardrobe, and Pamela just showed us how to take minimalism to the max

Pamela Anderson attends the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration at Le Mercerie in SoHo on May 05, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We spotted Pamela Anderson making double denim look effortless earlier on in the summer, and now here she is showing us how to wear tailored white trousers in a way that somehow feels both timeless and fresh.

We know that Parisian styling and French clothing brands are having a real moment thanks to the Olympics, but the Baywatch star just shone a light on Danish dressing - which tends to lean towards pared-back basics and minimalism.

She attended the ROTATE show during Copenhagen Fashion Week last week wearing the perfect pair of white tailored trousers, teamed with the most unassuming capsule wardrobe staple of them all - a crisp white shirt.

Add in strappy gold heels and a whole load of pearl jewellery by Pandora - pearls are making a huge come back in 2024 - and this is a combination you'll want to wear on repeat, whether you're eyeing up summer outfits for work or looking for wardrobe items you can rely on to take you through to autumn.

Pamela Anderson is seen at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25 on August 8, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pamela's look

ROTATE BIRGER CHRISTENSEN recycled polyester high-waisted trousersExact match

ROTATE Birger Christensen High-Waisted Trousers

These look like a good match for Pamela's trousers, and it's a pretty safe bet she wore ROTATE to their runway show. Known for making some of the best wedding guest dresses, the Danish label's everyday essentials are well worth checking out too.

Pia Oversize Cotton Shirt
HUSH Pia Oversize Cotton Shirt

This is the perfect white shirt, and we guarantee you'll be wearing it with everything from jeans and your best white trainers at weekends to tailored trousers and heels for cocktails.

Good For The Sole: Wide Sana Strappy Heeled Sandals
Good For The Sole Wide Strappy Sandals

Looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes? These are wide fit and the ideal heel height. Oh and they're only £23. Thank us later!

Pamela's pearl necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings took this understated look to another level. Throw in a red manicure and black sunglasses, and she really did look every inch the Hollywood star as she sat waiting for the fashion show to start.

It's proof that you can try all the head-turning prints and statement trends you want, but there are some items you'll always want to come back to. A white shirt, white tailored trousers and pearl jewellery will all get lots of mileage in your wardrobe and of course you can easily mix and match them with the pieces you already have in your style rotation.

Pamela Anderson is seen at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25 on August 8, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pearls of wisdom

Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop EarringsExact match

Pandora Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings

Pearls are right at the top of the list of jewellery to invest in thanks to their timeless appeal. The drop design on these earrings is beautiful, plus yellow gold and freshwater pearl together is just stunning. The price point is really impressive for an A-list-approved style too.

Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar Collier NecklaceExact match

Pandora Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar Collier Necklace

Excuse us while we go and add this necklace to our shopping basket. Jewellery is just as important as anything else when building a summer capsule wardrobe and you're going to want to wear this with everything.

Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl RingExact match

Pandora Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Ring

A ring is one of those pieces that will instantly elevate a look, whether you're running errands in leggings or styling up a little black dress. All Pamela's jewellery is from the Pandora Essence collection, which "takes its cues from the free-flowing forms of nature".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

