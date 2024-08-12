Pamela Anderson proves a crisp white shirt and pearls is all you need to make white trousers look elegant and expensive

We spotted Pamela Anderson making double denim look effortless earlier on in the summer, and now here she is showing us how to wear tailored white trousers in a way that somehow feels both timeless and fresh.

We know that Parisian styling and French clothing brands are having a real moment thanks to the Olympics, but the Baywatch star just shone a light on Danish dressing - which tends to lean towards pared-back basics and minimalism.

She attended the ROTATE show during Copenhagen Fashion Week last week wearing the perfect pair of white tailored trousers, teamed with the most unassuming capsule wardrobe staple of them all - a crisp white shirt.

Add in strappy gold heels and a whole load of pearl jewellery by Pandora - pearls are making a huge come back in 2024 - and this is a combination you'll want to wear on repeat, whether you're eyeing up summer outfits for work or looking for wardrobe items you can rely on to take you through to autumn.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pamela's look

Pamela's pearl necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings took this understated look to another level. Throw in a red manicure and black sunglasses, and she really did look every inch the Hollywood star as she sat waiting for the fashion show to start.

It's proof that you can try all the head-turning prints and statement trends you want, but there are some items you'll always want to come back to. A white shirt, white tailored trousers and pearl jewellery will all get lots of mileage in your wardrobe and of course you can easily mix and match them with the pieces you already have in your style rotation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pearls of wisdom

Exact match Pandora Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings £100 at Pandora Pearls are right at the top of the list of jewellery to invest in thanks to their timeless appeal. The drop design on these earrings is beautiful, plus yellow gold and freshwater pearl together is just stunning. The price point is really impressive for an A-list-approved style too. Exact match Pandora Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar Collier Necklace £350 at Pandora Excuse us while we go and add this necklace to our shopping basket. Jewellery is just as important as anything else when building a summer capsule wardrobe and you're going to want to wear this with everything. Exact match Pandora Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Ring £100 at Pandora A ring is one of those pieces that will instantly elevate a look, whether you're running errands in leggings or styling up a little black dress. All Pamela's jewellery is from the Pandora Essence collection, which "takes its cues from the free-flowing forms of nature".