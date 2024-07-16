I'm buying these £28 wide-leg denim trousers to mimic Natalie Portman's fabulous Ulla Johnson jeans

Natalie Portman has long been an icon of luxury fashion, and her recent appearance in a pair of Ulla Johnson jeans is no exception. And we're taking style inspiration from this sophisticated look—and so should you.

Recreating this look starts with finding the perfect pair of jeans that echo Portman's effortlessly chic style. And luckily for you, we've found fabulous lookalikes that give off the same elegant look for an affordable price. These are some of the best jeans on Amazon, and they have been discounted in the prime day sale too!

Portman's style epitomises luxurious daywear, blending sophistication with an effortless edge, that's perfect for everyday style inspiration. Her look consists of Ulla Johnson Lou Button High-waisted Flared Jeans paired with a Chloé Pearl Sweater and styled with a Dior Book Tote, black heeled loafers and sunglasses.

Spotted on Monday this week in New York, she walked outside 'The View', a restaurant and lounge located on Broadway.

This style of flared wide-leg jeans is a versatile addition to any capsule wardrobe and can be worn in numerous ways. And her approach with a short-sleeve knit and heeled loafers is brilliant and could easily be worn as evening attire with the right accessories.

shop Natalie Portman's look

Her choice of a heeled loafer is also a great shoe if you're wondering how to style bootcut jeans, and we've recently seen many a-listers wearing this much loved style. Loafers are well and truly in fashion, with celebrities such as Kerry Washington and Sienna Miller seen embracing this iconic trend. Plus the heel is great for adding a touch of height without sacrificing comfort, ensuring you can wear them all day long.

As a fan of wide-leg trousers, this outfit offers a great blend of comfort and style, and shows how you should balance bodily proportions. For example, she pairs the wide style with a tight fitting jumper, making the overall look flattering. The fitted, yet relaxed top helps to define the waist and creates a harmonious silhouette which complements the flowy trousers.

And these Ulla Johnson lookalikes are a great alternatives to see you through the all the seasons. Style them with a crisp white t-shirt, a linen shirt, or wear layered with knitwear through the colder months.