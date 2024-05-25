I've never been a fan of loafers, but Kerry Washington's low-key chic look has made me seriously reconsider
We're used to seeing Kerry Washington look amazing, more often than not attending some kind of prestigious even. It's not often we get to see the actress going about her day-to-day, but she recently shared a rare family moment celebrating her dad's birthday, and it's one of the most heartwarming videos you'll see today.
The short clip of Kerry and her father is the most wonderful snapshot of what is clearly and very close and loving relationship. It also gave us some insight to Kerry's style off the red carpet, and it's every bit as stunning. Wearing a textured black and white-striped cardigan, faded black jeans and plain black loafers, Kerry completed her outfit with a beautiful sleek bun, large transparent glasses, and a modest amount of jewellery in the form of rings and earrings.
As someone who has never really been a fan of loafers, I was surprised by how much I love this look. Kerry's shiny black shoes elevate her casual look overall, making the relaxed outfit that little bit more smart and special for a visit to her father. With a look like this, it's not hard to see how loafers have become a capsule wardrobe staple for so many.
A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)
A photo posted by on
Shop Kerry's look
It's not an exact match, but the texture and style of this Massimo Dutti striped cardigan with buttons is very similar. The button detail, particularly on the cuffs, really elevates the overall look. And it's currently reduced by a huge 41%, knocking almost £50 off the retail price.
If these aren;t the ones chosen by Kerry, they're strikingly similar. The 90s Cheeky jean from Everlane is made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for an authentic vintage-inspired look, and a 'butt boosting' rear fit.
While I can totally appreciate a beautiful pair of loafers, I've never thought of buying them for myself, mostly because I've not been too sure how best to style them. But I've been looking for smart casual outfit inspiration (that don't feature a pair of the best white trainers), and this is one look I'd happily recreate.
I'm also thinking jeans, loafers, a crisp white t-shirt and blazer as another way to style these versatile shoes. And with a nice pair of tailored trousers, perhaps? Yes, it's fair to say after seeing Kerry's inspirational outfit, loafers will soon be my go-to for smart casual summer looks.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
These £9.99 exfoliating socks replaced expensive salon pedicures for our Beauty Editor - and they take only minutes to work
Our Beauty Editor hasn’t had a pedicure in years thanks to this at-home treatment
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Oura Ring vs Fitbit Charge 6: Which one is better? I put these two premium fitness trackers to the test
Oura Ring vs Fitbit - which one will you choose? Here, health journalist Ciara McGinley weighs up the two premium fitness trackers
By Ciara McGinley Published