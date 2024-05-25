I've never been a fan of loafers, but Kerry Washington's low-key chic look has made me seriously reconsider

We're used to seeing Kerry Washington look amazing, more often than not attending some kind of prestigious even. It's not often we get to see the actress going about her day-to-day, but she recently shared a rare family moment celebrating her dad's birthday, and it's one of the most heartwarming videos you'll see today.

The short clip of Kerry and her father is the most wonderful snapshot of what is clearly and very close and loving relationship. It also gave us some insight to Kerry's style off the red carpet, and it's every bit as stunning. Wearing a textured black and white-striped cardigan, faded black jeans and plain black loafers, Kerry completed her outfit with a beautiful sleek bun, large transparent glasses, and a modest amount of jewellery in the form of rings and earrings.

As someone who has never really been a fan of loafers, I was surprised by how much I love this look. Kerry's shiny black shoes elevate her casual look overall, making the relaxed outfit that little bit more smart and special for a visit to her father. With a look like this, it's not hard to see how loafers have become a capsule wardrobe staple for so many.

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) A photo posted by on

Shop Kerry's look

Massimo Dutti Textured Striped Cardigan £69.95 (was £119) at Zalando It's not an exact match, but the texture and style of this Massimo Dutti striped cardigan with buttons is very similar. The button detail, particularly on the cuffs, really elevates the overall look. And it's currently reduced by a huge 41%, knocking almost £50 off the retail price. The ’90s Cheeky Jean £79 (was £105) at Everlane If these aren;t the ones chosen by Kerry, they're strikingly similar. The 90s Cheeky jean from Everlane is made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for an authentic vintage-inspired look, and a 'butt boosting' rear fit. Split Leather Loafers £49.99 at Zara There are so many loafers to choose from right now, but I landed very much on these ones from Zara, which are not only affordable and look really comfortable, I also really liked the chain detail across the front, which will work well alongside other gold accessories.

While I can totally appreciate a beautiful pair of loafers, I've never thought of buying them for myself, mostly because I've not been too sure how best to style them. But I've been looking for smart casual outfit inspiration (that don't feature a pair of the best white trainers), and this is one look I'd happily recreate.

I'm also thinking jeans, loafers, a crisp white t-shirt and blazer as another way to style these versatile shoes. And with a nice pair of tailored trousers, perhaps? Yes, it's fair to say after seeing Kerry's inspirational outfit, loafers will soon be my go-to for smart casual summer looks.