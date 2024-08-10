Michelle Obama ditches formal wear for a baseball cap, yoga leggings and bomber jacket – her casual chic look is a winning combination for autumn

Michelle Obama has given a masterclass in casual dressing, stepping out in yoga leggings and an oversized jacket - and her baseball cap is the perfect accessory for the summer-to-autumn transition.

We love seeing celebrities when they're off duty, stepping out in casual looks to run errands or grab a quick coffee. It's easy to forget that, just like us, there are days when they're not in red-carpet glam or outfits put together by stylists.

Whether it's Nicole Kidman's rare casual chic outfit or Shania Twain's sporty trainers and shorts combo, we're all up for an elevated casual look. And Michelle Obama's latest laid-back outfit is one we're definitely going to be recreating as those chillier autumn days start to rear their heads.

We're used to seeing the former First Lady in sweeping ballgowns and cool power suits, but while you might think that those more formal outfits are some of her best looks of all time, we're going to argue that this laid-back leggings and baseball cap combo is just as stylish.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate National Book Lovers Day, Michelle looked effortlessly cool in a casual, monochrome outfit as she scanned the shelves in a bookstore.

She wore a pair of flared yoga leggings, an oversized bomber-style jacket and a black baseball cap, with what seems to be a pair of black All Star Converse trainers finishing off the look.

We love the laid-back look that Michelle finished off perfectly with a cool, unfussy updo to keep her hair out of her face.

Fans of the A-lister adored the outfit, with one fan commenting on her post, "Michelle’s post White House style is GIVING" and many commenting back in agreement.

"She always dresses impeccably," one replied. While another added, "She looks SO good!"