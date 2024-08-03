Nicole Kidman's rare casual chic outfit is a look we're preparing to copy regularly this autumn

Nicole Kidman stepped out in a rare casual look to attend this year's Olympic Games, elevating her laid-back blue jeans by incorporating 2024's hottest shoe trend into the outfit.

It's not often that we see Nicole Kidman in casualwear. She's more often spotted in red-carpet-worthy looks like her sensational skirt two-piece and slingback stilettos, but she kept is casual for her recent appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris - though the look was still impossibly chic and elevated.

Proving that jeans can be business-casual, the actress stepped out in a pair of relaxed, tapered-fit denim jeans, with their high-rise waist, tapered hem and loose-fitting thigh working brilliantly to create a laid-back look while still feeling sophisticated and well-styled.

In place of the basic t-shirt many causal looks rely on, Nicole instead opted for a stunning ruffled shirt. The muted beige tone, sheer fabric, and statement ruffled detailing worked brilliantly with the jeans and we love the juxtaposition between the casual and formal-wear pieces.

To finish off her look, Nicole wore a pair of ballet flats made from a cherry red leather. The rich red colour has been trending across the internet this summer, especially when it comes to shoes, thanks to the ideal pop of colour it adds to complete any neutral outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Nicole Kidman's Look

NET SUSTAIN TOTEME High-rise Tapered Organic Jeans £240 at Net-A-Porter Recreating the relaxed-fit leg of Nicole Kidman's jeans perfectly, this pair made from organic denim boast a tailoring-inspired tapered shape that'll elevate any causal look. Their flattering high-rise waist and tapered hem make them easy to style, working perfectly with any top or shoe choice for ultimate versatility despite their unique leg style. EXACT MATCH Lanvin Leather Ballerina Flat £550 at Lanvin The perfect elevated casual shoe, these ballerina flats are effortlessly elegant. Relying on simplicity and comfort, the leather flats in the trending burgundy shade are sure to become a staple in your capsule shoe wardrobe thanks to their timeless design and on-trend colour way. &Other Stories Sheer Ruffle Blouse £95 at &Other Stories With a relaxed a-line silhouette, this blouse looses none of its sophistication to its comfortable fit. With a sheer-fabric finish and stunning layered ruffles at the chest, it's a great versatile piece to transition you from the office to evening-wear and to casual days out where you want to look more elevated.

Finishing off her laid-back look, the actress styled her blonde hair sleek and straight, with tonnes of volume at her roots framing her face beautifully.

She kept her makeup minimal, leaning further into the causal off-duty look, and accessorised with a simple watch and pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

We love the pared-back outfit which lets the simple but stylish tailoring of each piece shine and can't wait to see what other looks Nicole brings to the Olympics this year.