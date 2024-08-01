Nicole Kidman styles sensational £4000 skirt two-piece with £85 slingback stilettos - and we're taking notes from this sophisticated summer look
She took an unconventional styling route by mixing high and low priced garments - and we're so here for it
Nicole Kidman's recent carpet attire took an unconventional route by styling a luxury two-piece with affordable footwear, and this look has offered us some serious warm-weather inspiration too. She attended an event in Paris for OMEGA, in a bright white midi-skirt and cropped matching shirt paired with affordable Charles & Keith stilettos.
If the current heatwave has thrown you off, what to wear and when to wear it? And your trusted wardrobe staples aren't looking warm weather-appropriate, then this white cotton set worn by Nicole Kidman can offer some serious inspiration. Plus, this outfit provides a styling combination that's fantastic for summer outfits for work.
Mastering summer sophistication, she combining classic white with a modern silhouette that gives the illusion of dress. And the best part about this outfit, is that her shoes are from one of our favourite affordable footwear brands, Charles & Keith, and are available to purchase right now.
If you're on the hunt for more staples to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, then this breezy skirt and cropped shirt combination should be a top contender. The shape of her skirt is classic and feminine, and the cropped shirt adds a modern, playful element that's perfect for summer styling.
Her outfit consisted of a flowing white midi-skirt from the luxury Italian fashion house Valentino with a matching cropped white shirt, a two-piece that costs in the range of £4000. However, the look was finished off by affordable white slingback heels from Charles & Keith that feature a unique red rose stiletto, which really makes these shoes stand out.
Shop Nicole Kidman's Look
This skirt's fit and flare silhouette is chic and effortless making it the ultimate summer staple. Wear to evening outings, on holiday beach trips, or to the office with your best white trainers.
A relaxed, yet sophisticated cropped shirt that can be styled in a variety of ways. Pair with a white flowy skirt or style with the best jeans for your body type for a glamorous daytime look.
exact match
These white slingbacks feature an unconventional red rose stiletto, which makes them have an irresistible charm. Wear with white, red, or even monochromatic looks.
Charles & Keith is a firm favourite amongst many of our favourite a-listers, including J-Lo and Eva Longoria, and the unconventional take on these chalk slingbacks confirms why the brand is such as hit. J-Lo recently was spotted with the trending Crescent Hobo Bag.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "I love the modern twist the boxy crop top gives to this classically elegant flared skirt on Nicole. White cotton is so fresh for summer, and the floral heels are right on trend too—look at all Blake Lively's recent outfits!"
Maxi or mid-length breezy skirts are really having a moment this year, falling in line with the summer fashion trends of 2024. With stars such as Eva Mendes, Helen Skelton, and even Jo Whiley wearing skirts to create outfits that give off an effortless daytime chic.
Flowy skirt silhouettes are also an excellent choice if you're looking for styles to flatter your body shape. Your waist is highlighted by the cinched in detailing of a waistband, and the contrasting looser fabric in the skirt creates a fabulous hourglass shape.
