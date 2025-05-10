We almost didn't recognize Shania Twain without her cowboy hat and knee highs - this casual summer look is so chic

The singer's unexpectedly laid-back look is one to recreate in warmer weather

Shania Twain
Shania Twain is known for her statement-making looks, but her off-duty closet is as impressive. We're particularly enjoying her casual combination of running sneakers and summery white shorts.

In an Instagram post shared by her husband Frederic Thiebaud, the singer could be seen enjoying their Greek vacation, posing in front of the sunset while wearing a pair of longline linen shorts, a patterned shirt and some bright blue sports shoes.

Her Pickleball-specific sneakers are designed to give players of the popular sport ample grip and tonnes of comfort cushioning as they jump from foot to foot playing the game, so they're a great option for vacations, or just for day-to-day when you know you're going to be walking a lot.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "This is such a long way from the leopard print catsuit you might associate with Shania, and it's so refreshing to see her more casual style. Linen shorts and a flowy shirt will always be comfortable yet chic in the warmer weather, and you shouldn't ever be afraid to add sporty trainers into the mix."

Shop Shania Twain's Look

HOKA Mach 6 Running Shoe

HOKA Mach 6 Running Shoe

Coming in a light blue colorway that's similar to Shania Twain's Skechers pair, these HOKA sneakers are a great alternative with their lightweight cushioning and impact-absorbing sole.

Zebra print shirt
ASOS DESIGN Cheesecloth Shirt

The fun zebra print on this shirt gives it a great statement edge. It's made from a soft-handle cheesecloth and is unlined, which means it's super lightweight and great for throwing on in the summer.

linen shorts
Vero Moda Linen Touch Tailored Shorts

The perfect, longline relaxed fit shorts, this linen-kissed pair feature a flattering high rise waist and comfortable wide leg fit that make them a great elevated casual piece.

We were surprised to see Shania in such a casual look, but it's great inspiration for this warmer season. We'd love to step out in all her shining skirts and cowboy-inspired pants, but a look like this is a little more wearable for everyday.

While the outfit was relaxed, Shania still used some clever styling hacks to elevate the casual look. To add some texture as well as pattern, the sheer shirt was a great choice. It not only helped to battle the heat of a Greek summer with its light fabric, but the mesh-like texture worked brilliantly to add a sophisticated touch of texture into the outfit.

The structured linen shorts were another great choice, with the comfortable fabric holding its tailored shape to give a more formal and put-together look.

It's a real trend at the moment for celebs to step out in more casual styles, with many even wearing denim jeans on the red carpet! And who can ignore the prevalence of UGGs in celeb street style?

