Meryl Streep's elegant, tailored look offers a fresh and feminine take on classic workwear
The Devil wears grey, and boy does she wear it well
Since The Devil Wears Prada 2 started filming in New York City this summer, all eyes have been on Andy Sachs' wardrobe but if you're wondering what to wear in the heat or looking for new summer work outfit ideas, it's time to check out Miranda Priestly's ever-chic ensembles instead.
While recent seasons have seen the return of women's trouser suits as a popular office option, Meryl Streep's cool all-grey skirt suit is a stylish example of how to embrace the return of the skirt suit. The actress' matching blazer and midi skirt in a pale grey are complemented by a silk top in a similar tone as well as matching high heels for a timeless top-to-toe tonal look.
Of course, there's an exception to the rule in the form of one of this year's key accessories from our favourite sunglasses trends 2025 - a pair of oversized sunglasses that shade Miranda's face in her signature Editrix style.
ACCESSORIZE ALL AREAS
To paraphrase Miranda, while a skirt suit for the office might not be groundbreaking, we love how her timeless workwear look has been given a contemporary twist with clever styling using some of our favourite jewellery trends 2025.
Rather than going for ever-popular gold, here the silver tones of the jewellery echo the shades of the outfit for a cohesive, modern finish. The great news is that you don't need to spend a lot to recreate this look, as the high street is full of affordable jewellery. Whether you opt for Streep's chunky hoop earrings or an oversized chain necklace, this style hack will instantly elevate even the simplest of outfits.
Shop the look
A single breasted blazer is flattering on all body shapes and works beyond the office - try teaming it with jeans for a cool smart casual outfit idea.
A classic slim-fitting midi skirt is a stylish choice for the office. Try teaming yours with a boxy cut t-shirt and your best white trainers for a fresh look.
If you're wondering what jewellery to invest in, a pair of chunky hoop earrings will never go out of style and will add a touch of style to every outfit.
EXACT MATCH
If you're looking for an accessory that will instantly make you feel more pulled together, try adding a belt to your best summer dress or jeans.
EXACT MATCH
With their feminine upturned corners, cat-eye sunglasses suit virtually every face shape, and we love this oversized update from Jimmy Choo.
When it comes to wearing a head-to-toe single colour, don't be afraid to experiment with slightly different shades and textures to create points of differentiation in your outfit.
Meryl Streep's look features a mix of fabrics with pieces in wool, silk and leather working together to create a streamlined look and then finished with subtle shine thanks to an array of silver jewellery. This simple yet striking combination creates a streamlined look that's timeless yet modern.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As Miranda would say, that's all.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.