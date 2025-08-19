Meryl Streep's elegant, tailored look offers a fresh and feminine take on classic workwear

Since The Devil Wears Prada 2 started filming in New York City this summer, all eyes have been on Andy Sachs' wardrobe but if you're wondering what to wear in the heat or looking for new summer work outfit ideas, it's time to check out Miranda Priestly's ever-chic ensembles instead.

While recent seasons have seen the return of women's trouser suits as a popular office option, Meryl Streep's cool all-grey skirt suit is a stylish example of how to embrace the return of the skirt suit. The actress' matching blazer and midi skirt in a pale grey are complemented by a silk top in a similar tone as well as matching high heels for a timeless top-to-toe tonal look.

Of course, there's an exception to the rule in the form of one of this year's key accessories from our favourite sunglasses trends 2025 - a pair of oversized sunglasses that shade Miranda's face in her signature Editrix style.

ACCESSORIZE ALL AREAS

To paraphrase Miranda, while a skirt suit for the office might not be groundbreaking, we love how her timeless workwear look has been given a contemporary twist with clever styling using some of our favourite jewellery trends 2025.

Rather than going for ever-popular gold, here the silver tones of the jewellery echo the shades of the outfit for a cohesive, modern finish. The great news is that you don't need to spend a lot to recreate this look, as the high street is full of affordable jewellery. Whether you opt for Streep's chunky hoop earrings or an oversized chain necklace, this style hack will instantly elevate even the simplest of outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to wearing a head-to-toe single colour, don't be afraid to experiment with slightly different shades and textures to create points of differentiation in your outfit.

Meryl Streep's look features a mix of fabrics with pieces in wool, silk and leather working together to create a streamlined look and then finished with subtle shine thanks to an array of silver jewellery. This simple yet striking combination creates a streamlined look that's timeless yet modern.

As Miranda would say, that's all.