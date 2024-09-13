Leopard print jeans are selling out everywhere, but we found this stunning Mango pair – and they look just like the viral Ganni style
They cost less than £50 too!
Leopard print jeans are selling out everywhere right now, but, luckily, we've found a stunning Mango pair that'll set you back less than £50 - and give you the look of the viral Ganni jeans everyone's buying right now.
Leopard print is so on trend right now – it's everywhere. From leopard print ballet flats that can add a splash of pattern into any look you put together, to the versatile leopard print skirt from Rixo that we've fallen in love with for its easy styling and sleek silhouette, the pattern is the perfect addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.
Adding a splash of interest into your autumn capsule wardrobe, the almost-neutral look of leopard print is super easy to style and incredibly versatile. But, as anyone whose been searching out the print online knows, getting your hands on a pair of leopard print jeans is nearly impossible. But we've found this gorgeous pair at Mango, which, at the time of writing, still has all sizes in stock.
With a cropped, straight-leg silhouette and medium rise waist, the Mango leopard print jeans give a sleek and sophisticated look. The busy print features what must be thousands of tiny leopard print dots, with the warm brown tones making this style the perfect autumnal piece.
Shop Leopard Print Jeans
Cut in a cropped style, these Ganni jeans feature a flared hem, high-rise waist and flattering fitted silhouette. They're made from a comfortable stretch organic cotton and boast an impressive five pockets. The logo-engraved silver-tone hardware is sleek and sophisticated, adding that designer touch to your look. There's no questions here as to why everyone adores these jeans!
Made from 100% cotton, these leopard print jeans from Mango are a stunning piece set to become a staple in any wardrobe. With a straight-leg fit, mid rise waist and warm-toned brown print, they're an elevated and chic take on the leopard print style that can easily work for any occasion and event.
When it comes to styling leopard print jeans, there's plenty of leopard print inspiration from stylish celebrities to help you build the perfect look. We especially love Kate Moss' leopard print jeans that proves the print has always been a fashion staple, with her style prompting us to get our hands on a pair of our own.
Fearne Cotton’s more recent chic leopard print jeans look is another great style to take inspiration from, with the presenter proving that you can keep your look simple despite the busy leopard print when she paired her jeans with a simple white t-shirt.
Now we've finally managed to track down a pair, we're going to be wearing leopard print jeans all throughout autumn.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
I tried the unique LELO Enigma Double Sonic vibrator - here's why it's become a new favourite
The LELO Enigma Double Sonic vibrator is a unique toy that targets the clitoris and another, undervalued area of the vagina. Here, Mandy Ruther reveals all
By Mandy Ruther Published
-
This is the best electric blanket that I've tested - and it's actually a reasonable price too
The Dreamland Hunker Down Mattress Warmer feels almost too good to sleep on. I said almost. Having used it for weeks, here are my thoughts.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Emma Willis evokes Hollywood glamour wearing black midi dress and chunky heels at the National Television Awards
A little black dress is a wardrobe essential that works for every season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn
This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Mariella Frostrup's denim jumpsuit is the casual-chic staple your autumn wardrobe might be missing
The versatile piece is super easy to style and always looks effortlessly chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag – it's the pop of vibrant colour we need this autumn
The presenter's latest accessory is a must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards was monochrome dressing at its best - this high-contrast style will always be on-trend
Alison Hammond went all-out with her cape-sleeve dress at the NTA's and it reminded us how simple but striking monochrome looks are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Winslet's oversized blazer and denim jeans combination is the perfect go-to for effortless autumnal styling
This is a fail-safe combination that every autumn wardrobe deserves
By Molly Smith Published