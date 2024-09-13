Leopard print jeans are selling out everywhere, but we found this stunning Mango pair – and they look just like the viral Ganni style

Leopard print jeans are selling out everywhere right now, but, luckily, we've found a stunning Mango pair that'll set you back less than £50 - and give you the look of the viral Ganni jeans everyone's buying right now.

Leopard print is so on trend right now – it's everywhere. From leopard print ballet flats that can add a splash of pattern into any look you put together, to the versatile leopard print skirt from Rixo that we've fallen in love with for its easy styling and sleek silhouette, the pattern is the perfect addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.

Adding a splash of interest into your autumn capsule wardrobe, the almost-neutral look of leopard print is super easy to style and incredibly versatile. But, as anyone whose been searching out the print online knows, getting your hands on a pair of leopard print jeans is nearly impossible. But we've found this gorgeous pair at Mango, which, at the time of writing, still has all sizes in stock.

With a cropped, straight-leg silhouette and medium rise waist, the Mango leopard print jeans give a sleek and sophisticated look. The busy print features what must be thousands of tiny leopard print dots, with the warm brown tones making this style the perfect autumnal piece.

Shop Leopard Print Jeans

Ganni Brown and Black Leopard Betzy Cropped Jeans £195 at SSense Cut in a cropped style, these Ganni jeans feature a flared hem, high-rise waist and flattering fitted silhouette. They're made from a comfortable stretch organic cotton and boast an impressive five pockets. The logo-engraved silver-tone hardware is sleek and sophisticated, adding that designer touch to your look. There's no questions here as to why everyone adores these jeans! Mango Leopard-print Straight Jeans £49.99 at Mango Made from 100% cotton, these leopard print jeans from Mango are a stunning piece set to become a staple in any wardrobe. With a straight-leg fit, mid rise waist and warm-toned brown print, they're an elevated and chic take on the leopard print style that can easily work for any occasion and event.

When it comes to styling leopard print jeans, there's plenty of leopard print inspiration from stylish celebrities to help you build the perfect look. We especially love Kate Moss' leopard print jeans that proves the print has always been a fashion staple, with her style prompting us to get our hands on a pair of our own.

Fearne Cotton’s more recent chic leopard print jeans look is another great style to take inspiration from, with the presenter proving that you can keep your look simple despite the busy leopard print when she paired her jeans with a simple white t-shirt.

Now we've finally managed to track down a pair, we're going to be wearing leopard print jeans all throughout autumn.