Fearne Cotton’s chic leopard print jeans prove blue denim isn’t your only option this autumn

Fearne Cotton’s chic leopard print jeans are the perfect alternative to blue denim - and they’ll keep you cosy and on-trend this autumn.

As soon as there's a chill in the air, many of us will be reaching for our favourite chunky knit and classic blue jeans. But before you dig out your best blue denim, there's another style you might want to consider for your capsule wardrobe: leopard print.

Fearne Cotton has given us plenty of inspiration with her latest Instagram post, in which she is wearing the most chic, comfortable-looking leopard print jeans. In a throwback to last year's Happy Place festival, the presenter has enviable style, pairing the bold print jeans with a timeless white tee and the most comfortable trainers for women. The jeans gave a nod to Fearne’s signature, quirky style, while still being a practical and comfortable choice for the wellness event.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Shop leopard print jeans

Leopard Print Straight Jeans £49.99 at Mango These cropped denim-style jeans from Mango are topping our wishlist when it comes to leopard print trousers. Perfect for the warmer weather paired with sandals, these would also look fabulous with ankle boots or high top trainers - the styling possibilities are endless. Topshop Leopard Straight Leg Jean £50 at asos These baggy leopard print jeans are like the relaxed fit chosen by Fearne. And it's not hard to see why they're selling really fast. High rise, straight, loose fitting, these versatile jeans will quickly become a wardrobe staple, and a piece you reach for all year round. Leopard Print Slim Jeans £89 at Mint Velvet These slim jeans from Mint Velvet are a perfect investment piece for any capsule wardrobe. The ankle grazer design is brilliant for transitional seasons, and slim fit lending itself perfectly to be paired with boots in the impending colder weather.

Animal print can be tricky to get style, but the BBC Radio 2 host nailed the trend with her twist on a classic outfit formula. Pairing her laidback denim with timeless wardrobe staples lets the jeans be the statement piece. And they elevate her basics – the white tee and best white trainers – giving her a more polished look.

While this fierce fashion trend can be intimidating, leopard print is technically a neutral colour, making it a great base for any outfit, not to mention super versatile. This popular trend isn’t just for off-duty looks either – leopard print jeans are a great alternative to office staples like black trousers or satin skirts. For a work-ready look, simply add a boxy blazer, crisp white shirt and ballet flats.

We particularly love Fearne's more relaxed fit, which is not only ultra-flattering but ultra-wearable. Similar styles are readily available on the high street and designer brands, like Ganni , so you can easily find your perfect fit.