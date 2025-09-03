Maggie Gyllenhaal masters the tomato red trend at Venice Film Festival wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu

With the Venice Film Festival in full swing, we've been on the lookout for inspirational celebrity looks that we can recreate for the season ahead, and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on the vibrant 'tomato red' color trend has caught us fashion enthusiasts' attention.

Captured arriving at Hotel Excelsior on day 5 of the annual event, Maggie Gyllenhaal was head-to-toe in Miu Miu's new collection, wearing a laid-back jacket and wide-leg pants combination. Her attire consisted of two colors – black and vivid tomato red, a hue that is set to be a key player in the fall/winter fashion color trends of 2025.

As a base she wears black, relaxed wide-leg pants, and tucked into the high waist is a simple black vest top with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. Layered on top is the vivid red poplin blouson jacket that truly livens her daytime look up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love how this look has leaned into the 'tomato red' trend we've seen on various autumn/winter runways including Louis Vuitton and Valentino. Her vibrant poplin jacket offers the perfect example of how to wear one of this season's most bold hues – simply add one item in the shade. The trick to experimenting with new colors is to keep the rest of your outfit pared back with neutral shades.

To accessorize, she holds the coveted Miu Miu nappa top-handle bag that's been gaining a large following in recent seasons. This choice of handbag can be seen as a reflection of the fall/winter handbag trends 2025, where we've seen plenty of structured top-handle designs featured in major designer collections. She finished the look with a pair of rope sandals and large brown-tinted sunglasses.

And if you're still trying to figure out "what color suits me?" but you would love to try out a vibrant red tone, you can choose which shade of red suits you best based on your undertones. For example, warmer undertones will suit tomato or true reds, whereas cooler undertones might be better off wearing cherry red or burgundy.

Maggie Gyllenhaal proves how wearable bright, vivid reds can be when styled well. By allowing the jacket to take center stage, she shows that the key to wearing a vibrant shade is to ground it with dark neutrals like black or navy. Whether it's a jacket, dress or piece of knitwear, we'd recommend introducing reds into your fall capsule wardrobe this season.