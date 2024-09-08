This £35 M&S shearling tote is the perfect autumn handbag - it looks just like the trending Demellier style and is a fraction of the price

We've fallen in love with this stunning M&S shearling tote bag, with it's reversible design making it the ultimate versatile and chic autumn accessory - plus, it looks just like the Demellier London 'New York' bag and costs more than £400 less!

We all love a designer bag, whether it's an investment handbag or an affordable designer piece we can incorporate into our outfits. But when it comes to pulling together the perfect accessories to compliment your autumn capsule wardrobe this season, you're not going to have to brake the bank because we've found the perfect autumnal handbag - and it costs just £35.

The Accessorize 'Faux Shearling Reversible Shoulder Bag' has just dropped on the M&S website, perfectly complimenting the store's Big Autumn collection that boasts everything you could ever need for the season, with it's stunning shearling fabric, slouchy silhouette, and sweet brown leather details making it the perfect autumn accessory.

Not only is it a stunning handbag in its own right, with its reversible design meaning you get both a shearling bag and a sleeker suede one with just one purchase, the design is also incredibly similar to a far more expensive designer piece, the Demellier London 'Midi New York' bag.

The Demellier bag is a relatively affordable designer piece, coming in a variety of fabrics, with the shearling being our standout favourite for the cooler months. But with a price tag of nearly £500, we were super excited to find the M&S lookalike.

Shop M&S Demillier London Lookalike

Accessorise Faux Shearling Reversible Shoulder Bag £35 at M&S Adding some cosy texture to all your autumnal outfits, this shoulder bag from Accessorize is sure to become your go-to autumn handbag. It has a comfortable slouchy shape, with a reversible design meaning you can switch between a fluffy faux shearling and and a soft faux suede. As well as a large tote-style pocket in the middle of the bag, with a sweet bow fastening on the top to keep your belongings safe, you also have a convenient side slip pocket for easy access to your essentials. Demellier London 'The Midi New York' £495 at Demellier London The perfect size to carry all your essentials, this elegant and cosy bag is the perfect designer piece to add to any collection. With a modern yet timeless silhouette, it can be carried with either the short tubular handles that sit nicely in the crook of your elbow, or you can use the longer strap to make it a crossbody. It's all in the finishing touches with this bag, with a luxurious shearling, crisp triangular folds on each side for a structured look, and metal feet to keep the fabric from ever touching the floor.

If you weren't already taken by the gorgeous shearling fabric, the M&S tote gives you the best of both worlds with a reversible design. Flipping the bag inside out, you get a more understated suede fabric that can bring a whole new look to your outfits.

We think that either fabric would look especially cosy this autumn paired with the season's go-to shoe, UGG Tasmans, for a really comfortable, casual, and chic look.

We're always on the lookout for autumn accessories, whether it's the perfect pair of cosy winter boots or the most flattering coats for the cooler months that can keep us both warm and looking stylish.