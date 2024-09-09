M&S just released a new colour-way of their viral Puffy Baguette Bag and it’s perfect for autumn

Just in time for autumn, M&S have released a new colour-way of their viral Coach bag lookalike, the Puffy Baguette Bag, and this new shade might be our favourite yet.

We fell in love with the Puffy Baguette Bag from M&S the moment it was released. We immediately saw the similarities between its design and that of both the Coach Pillow Tabby and the Celine Box crossbody, though it's a stunning bag in its own right too.

With a sleek, rectangular silhouette, the style is impossibly easy to wear. You've got traditional gold hardware and a practical crossbody strap that's easy to remove if you'd rather carry it using the short handle. But the design is also fun and unique, with a slightly puffed silhouette that gives a contemporary and youthful feel to the piece.

The bag was originally released in two shades; a classic black faux leather and a stunning olive green shade. They were both added to the basket immediately for us and many others and now, just as we're in the process of pulling together pieces for our autumn capsule wardrobes, M&S have released a new shade of the design that's perfect for the cooler season.

One of our favourite autumn colours, you can now get the Puffy Baguette Bag in a deep, rich burgundy shade. Much softer than the harsher black faux leather, this burgundy is warm-toned, with a brown-red hue that's beautifully complimented by the shining golden fastenings.

Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag in Burgundy £35 at M&S Made from faux leather in a soft puffy texture, this small handbag is the perfect autumn accessory. Just the right size to carry your essentials, it's sleek and classy, with a secure clasp fastening and an internal zip pocket for smaller items. Carry it in your hand or on your shoulder with the small handle, or clip on the adjustable cross-body strap to go hands-free. Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag in Green £35 at M&S The original colour-way that made us fall in love with this M&S handbag, this stunning olive green shade is a wonderful addition to your autumn capsule wardrobe. For those days where you're missing the sunshine and want a bold pop of colour in your outfit, it's truly a standout shade that still has a classic feel.

We love it when high-street stores release lookalikes of designer bags, whether they're investment bags we're not ready to shell out on just yet, or they're rival pieces for already affordable designer handbags - because affordable designer and affordable high-street are two very different things.

Leaning into the autumn-ready feel of this burgundy bag, we'd add it to our outfits alongside a stylish winter hat and cosy scarf to create a layered up and cosy look, styling it with jeans and a knitted jumper or, for more formal events, a plaid skirt and lace-trimmed shirt.