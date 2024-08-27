M&S just combined two of our favourite designer bags in one affordable staple - and we predict a sell-out

True to form, M&S is back yet again with a chic designer bag lookalike that we're immediately snapping up. Except it's not just one high end design they've emulated, but two fashion crowd favourites in one bargain buy...

You will never regret investing in an affordable designer bag. Offering high quality with palatable price tag, it's a purchase that can be trusted to serve you well. But what do you do when there are multiple designer bags on your wish list that could well send you into bankruptcy? Well, M&S seems to have solved that very problem.

The retailer's latest accessory drop features a faux leather baguette bag that boasts the best qualities of two of this year's most popular designer handbags, but for just £35. With the puffy silhouette of the Coach Pillow Tabby and hardware that is very reminiscent of the Celine Box crossbody, you're getting the look of two endlessly stylish designer bags in one.

Shop M&S Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag

If it's anything like other M&S bags, it won't be long before shoppers catch on to this gorgeous lookalike and it goes flying off the shelves. Snap it up whilst it's still in stock.

M&S Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag £35 at M&S We can't get enough of the pillowy texture that makes this bag a true standout. The sleek gold buckle can easily compete with high end designs that cost thousands, and it also comes with a removable crossbody strap for even more versatility. If you've been eyeing up either the Coach Tabby bag or the Celine Box style, get the best of both worlds for just £35.

It is also available in a beautiful green hue that will slot effortlessly into your autumn capsule wardrobe if you like a pop of seasonal colour. And thanks to the structured, rectangular silhouette and detachable straps, it has a similar feel to the Fendi Baguette too... Look no further for a chic new season buy that even Carrie Bradshaw would approve of.

Shop more baguette bags

Zara Animal Print Shoulder Bag £25.99 at Zara Embrace the leopard print trend with a playful handbag that is just the right amount of eye-catching. With a classic structured baguette shape but a modern print, it will take you everywhere. M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Messenger Bag £35 at M&S If you prefer bags without metal hardware, this M&S style is similar to the baguette but a little more understated. With the same crossbody convenience and versatile black hue, it will remain a wardrobe staple for years. Mango Shoulder Bag with Buckle £35.99 at Mango If you're a fan of mini bags, this sleek style is just the right size for the essentials with no extra bulk. Chic and understated, it is a season-less staple that will give any look a sophisticated feel.