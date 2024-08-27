M&S just combined two of our favourite designer bags in one affordable staple - and we predict a sell-out
Look no further for the perfect autumn bag
True to form, M&S is back yet again with a chic designer bag lookalike that we're immediately snapping up. Except it's not just one high end design they've emulated, but two fashion crowd favourites in one bargain buy...
You will never regret investing in an affordable designer bag. Offering high quality with palatable price tag, it's a purchase that can be trusted to serve you well. But what do you do when there are multiple designer bags on your wish list that could well send you into bankruptcy? Well, M&S seems to have solved that very problem.
The retailer's latest accessory drop features a faux leather baguette bag that boasts the best qualities of two of this year's most popular designer handbags, but for just £35. With the puffy silhouette of the Coach Pillow Tabby and hardware that is very reminiscent of the Celine Box crossbody, you're getting the look of two endlessly stylish designer bags in one.
Shop M&S Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag
If it's anything like other M&S bags, it won't be long before shoppers catch on to this gorgeous lookalike and it goes flying off the shelves. Snap it up whilst it's still in stock.
We can't get enough of the pillowy texture that makes this bag a true standout. The sleek gold buckle can easily compete with high end designs that cost thousands, and it also comes with a removable crossbody strap for even more versatility. If you've been eyeing up either the Coach Tabby bag or the Celine Box style, get the best of both worlds for just £35.
It is also available in a beautiful green hue that will slot effortlessly into your autumn capsule wardrobe if you like a pop of seasonal colour. And thanks to the structured, rectangular silhouette and detachable straps, it has a similar feel to the Fendi Baguette too... Look no further for a chic new season buy that even Carrie Bradshaw would approve of.
Shop more baguette bags
Embrace the leopard print trend with a playful handbag that is just the right amount of eye-catching. With a classic structured baguette shape but a modern print, it will take you everywhere.
If you prefer bags without metal hardware, this M&S style is similar to the baguette but a little more understated. With the same crossbody convenience and versatile black hue, it will remain a wardrobe staple for years.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Our top tips for drying clothes indoors without running an expensive tumble dryer
No tumble dryer? No problem. We break down how to dry clothes indoors more effectively during winter
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Pippa Middleton's white jeans, ballet pumps and royal blue blazer made a winning combination for a chic summer look
Pippa Middleton's timelessly elegant style never fails to inspire us
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton's white jeans, ballet pumps and royal blue blazer made a winning combination for a chic summer look
Pippa Middleton's timelessly elegant style never fails to inspire us
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Josie Gibson's pretty white embroidered blouse and jeans is the simple but chic combination we're adding to our wardrobes
The This Morning presenter nails boho style with this stunning outfit
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Duchess Sophie's suede ankle boots are the shoe style we need for transitional seasons
The shoes ready for all weather conditions
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Amal Clooney rarely wears jeans - but she made an exception for this chic straight leg style teamed with a cropped black blazer
She put her own chic spin on jeans and a nice top for dinner in New York
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Winslet gives rare glimpse into her everyday wardrobe – her airport outfit is the perfect combination of comfort and style
This is layering, comfort and style at its very best
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton's bold coral jeans prove that blue denim doesn't always have to be your go-to
Pippa Middleton expertly styled a pair of coral skinny jeans with a black blazer and boots to create the perfect edgy business-casual look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Move over UGGs, I'm buying these new 'wide feet-friendly', cosy Croc slippers for around the house
Stylish, comfortable and affordable – I'm sold
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Anita Rani gives a masterclass in styling white jeans with unique crochet cardigan and cherry red nails
Anita Rani looked effortlessly cool in her laid-back look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published