Kim Cattrall's blush pink linen suit and glistening gold sandals at Wimbledon are a masterclass in adding colour to your wardrobe

Although white is the unofficial fashion colour scheme of Wimbledon, Kim Cattrall has just convinced us that monochromatic pink is even more chic for a day at the tennis.

If you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon for the changeable summer weather, this year's celebrity guest list have declared that suits are firmly in. But when it comes to silhouettes and colours, we're taking notes from Kim Cattrall's soft pink blazer and tapered trousers.

Dressing up the classic women's trouser suit look with a subtle pop of florals thanks to her silky scarf-style top, she demonstrates exactly how to incorporate statement prints into your wardrobe in a way that feels timelessly refined.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her stellar look is by French designer label Balmain, but we've found some similar high street buys to help you channel the actress' look without spending a fortune.

Steal Kim's style

As much as we love getting inspiration from the spring/summer fashion trends 2024 for our summer outfits, sticking to timeless fashion ensembles, like a refined suit, is extremely fitting for the elegance of Wimbledon.

However, we're loving how the Sex and the City star made the look her own - from the memorable blush pink hue and cat eye sunnies to her top-handle handbag and heeled shoes.

The power of accessories can never be overstated, especially when wearing a more androgynous outfit like a structured suit. Kim's gold heeled sandals bring a bright, modern feel to her classic outfit, whilst her oversized sunglasses make the look feel more seasonal and show off her style personality perfectly.

If your summer capsule wardrobe feels as though its lacking in the smart-casual department, a suit like Kim's will fill countless holes. Just as chic worn separately, you can pair the trousers with everything from silky camis to casual sweatshirts for the evening. Likewise, you can throw a blazer on over anything to add a soft pop of colour and some structure to floatier looks.