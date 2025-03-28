Katie Holmes broke an unspoken fashion rule in tights and mules - her shoes are available for less than £100 on Amazon

It might be an unspoken fashion rule not to wear tights with mules, but if Katie Holmes can do it, so can we - especially when her striking gold kitten heels cost less than £100 and are available on Amazon.

We all wish tights didn't have to be such a staple in our spring capsule wardrobe, but while the season gets underway, it's still a little too chilly to ditch them completely. It's annoying, mainly for the fact we want to break out our favourite sandals, mules and kitten heels which we can't really pair with tights - or can we?

Now Katie Holmes has done it, we're definitely going to be styling our mules with tights and might even go as far as to say that she's proved the fashion faux pas redundant. She looked stunning on the streets of New York as she stepped out from the subway (yes, she travelled in those kitten heels!) in a striking pair of gold mules by Franco Sarto.

Their cross-hatched design is so fun and unique, with the kitten heel adding a formal wear feel that Katie's usual go-to ballet flats, while stunning, don't always embody - and, even better, you can snap up her exact pair for less than £100 on Amazon.

Shop Mules

exact match Franco Sarto Women's Marlina Mule From £77.38 at Amazon With a shining, gold faux leather creating a striking cage-like design, Katie Holmes' mules are an easy to slip on statement piece. The pointed toe creates a chic and stylish look, with the 1.6 inch kitten heel adding some sultry height. 27 EDIT Naturalizer Carla Mule £87.66 at Nordstrom Made from genuine leather for a long-lasting and oh-so luxe touch, these slender, square-toed mules not only look good but are also super comfortable thanks to their cushioned footbed and flexible sole. Steve Madden Cary Heeled Sandal Was £63.71, Now £44.09 at Nordstrom With thin, slender straps arranged in a striking crisscross over the toe, these minimalistic kitten heels pack a punch thanks to their shimmering gold colour. Dress them up or down and look good either way!

Shop Katie's look

Sister Jane Wilhelm Ruffle Trouser £79 at John Lewis Perfectly balancing work with play, these suit trousers boast a classic and timeless straight-leg fit that runs down into the most stunning ruffled detail at the hem. Open Edit Long Sleeve Satin Button-Up Shirt £47.41 at Nordstrom Replacing your go-to white button up with a silky, champagne blouse like this is a sure-fire way to add some extra effortless elegance into your look. Heist The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black £30 at Heist Heist tights might be a bit more expensive, but they're soft, supportive and are a favourite of woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr.

Katie pulls off the tights and mules combo perfectly here, with the ruffled hem of her high-waisted suit trousers pulling the eye down and towards their statement look. She leant into this bottom-heavy styling by opting for more minimal, classic pieces on top, with her silky, champagne button-up and effortlessly chic blazer grounding those more statement elements.

Martine Alexander, a celebrity stylist and fashion expert, says there's a lot we can learn from Katie's effortlessly chic styling: "contrasting the colour of your heels to the rest of your outfit is an easy way to add interest to your look," she said.

"Katie has chosen to add a statement gold mule to her monochromatic look, which has effortlessly tied her look together by matching the colour of her shoe to the gold hardware on her bag.

"This is a perfect example of how to elevate any corporate look, just by adding a pop of metallic to a simple outfit," she added.

Something else Katie's look does perfectly is prove just how versatile a statement shoe can be. Whether you're styling a metallic kitten heel like her, a bold open-toe heel or any one of the numerous 2025 shoe trends, her clever styling proves that we can blend formal and casual for a super versatile and transitional look.

Just by adding tights, she's turned her summery shoes into a staple for spring and added months of extra wear to them. It also helps to bring a more smart casual feel to the outfit.

It's something woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr picked up on, saying, "Katie has been wearing a lot of ballet flats and low-heeled shoes with tights lately, and it's a real reminder that fancy shoes aren't just for summer. Forget the idea that it's a faux pas - keep those ankles cosy!"

Imagine the styling possibilities this opens up. Using Katie's tights and mules combo as inspiration, you can go further by adding colourful tights to an outfit and leaning into monochrome styling, or you can get that extra bit of height you need to stop your best wide leg jeans from dragging on the floor and still keep your toes cosy in the cold.