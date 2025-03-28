Katie Holmes broke an unspoken fashion rule in tights and mules - her shoes are available for less than £100 on Amazon
The statement gold kitten heels are a surprisingly versatile spring staple
It might be an unspoken fashion rule not to wear tights with mules, but if Katie Holmes can do it, so can we - especially when her striking gold kitten heels cost less than £100 and are available on Amazon.
We all wish tights didn't have to be such a staple in our spring capsule wardrobe, but while the season gets underway, it's still a little too chilly to ditch them completely. It's annoying, mainly for the fact we want to break out our favourite sandals, mules and kitten heels which we can't really pair with tights - or can we?
Now Katie Holmes has done it, we're definitely going to be styling our mules with tights and might even go as far as to say that she's proved the fashion faux pas redundant. She looked stunning on the streets of New York as she stepped out from the subway (yes, she travelled in those kitten heels!) in a striking pair of gold mules by Franco Sarto.
Their cross-hatched design is so fun and unique, with the kitten heel adding a formal wear feel that Katie's usual go-to ballet flats, while stunning, don't always embody - and, even better, you can snap up her exact pair for less than £100 on Amazon.
Shop Mules
exact match
With a shining, gold faux leather creating a striking cage-like design, Katie Holmes' mules are an easy to slip on statement piece. The pointed toe creates a chic and stylish look, with the 1.6 inch kitten heel adding some sultry height.
Made from genuine leather for a long-lasting and oh-so luxe touch, these slender, square-toed mules not only look good but are also super comfortable thanks to their cushioned footbed and flexible sole.
Shop Katie's look
Perfectly balancing work with play, these suit trousers boast a classic and timeless straight-leg fit that runs down into the most stunning ruffled detail at the hem.
Replacing your go-to white button up with a silky, champagne blouse like this is a sure-fire way to add some extra effortless elegance into your look.
Katie pulls off the tights and mules combo perfectly here, with the ruffled hem of her high-waisted suit trousers pulling the eye down and towards their statement look. She leant into this bottom-heavy styling by opting for more minimal, classic pieces on top, with her silky, champagne button-up and effortlessly chic blazer grounding those more statement elements.
Martine Alexander, a celebrity stylist and fashion expert, says there's a lot we can learn from Katie's effortlessly chic styling: "contrasting the colour of your heels to the rest of your outfit is an easy way to add interest to your look," she said.
"Katie has chosen to add a statement gold mule to her monochromatic look, which has effortlessly tied her look together by matching the colour of her shoe to the gold hardware on her bag.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"This is a perfect example of how to elevate any corporate look, just by adding a pop of metallic to a simple outfit," she added.
Something else Katie's look does perfectly is prove just how versatile a statement shoe can be. Whether you're styling a metallic kitten heel like her, a bold open-toe heel or any one of the numerous 2025 shoe trends, her clever styling proves that we can blend formal and casual for a super versatile and transitional look.
Just by adding tights, she's turned her summery shoes into a staple for spring and added months of extra wear to them. It also helps to bring a more smart casual feel to the outfit.
It's something woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr picked up on, saying, "Katie has been wearing a lot of ballet flats and low-heeled shoes with tights lately, and it's a real reminder that fancy shoes aren't just for summer. Forget the idea that it's a faux pas - keep those ankles cosy!"
Imagine the styling possibilities this opens up. Using Katie's tights and mules combo as inspiration, you can go further by adding colourful tights to an outfit and leaning into monochrome styling, or you can get that extra bit of height you need to stop your best wide leg jeans from dragging on the floor and still keep your toes cosy in the cold.
One of the North West's most sought-after fashion experts, Martine has an extensive client list of celebrities, busy mums, high profile professionals, as well as fashion brands and magazines.
Martine can solve wardrobe dilemmas that include everything from day-to-day outfits to red carpet glamour.
Alongside working privately with clients, Martine's celebrity roster includes Kym Marsh, Rebecca Adlington, Liz and Kevin Fletcher and Christine McGuinness.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
The diet linked to longer and better sleep, revealed by new study
The study looked at data from tracking apps to see what foods were more likely to lead to better sleep
By Kat Storr Published
-
Prince George’s hilarious warning for TV star passed on by Prince William ahead of series cameo
The Prince of Wales has passed on a cheeky message from Prince George to the star of one of his new favourite shows
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I've tried a lot of trainers, but adidas Stan Smith is the one style I always come back to
They're the ones I recommend to friends
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Is there such a thing as too much layering? Trinny Woodall shares tips for building up chic spring outfits
Layering is an important trick to add warmth and texture at this time of year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I’d never have thought to pair hot pink and leopard print but Ruth Langsford makes it look so classy and simple to style
Ruth Langsford has convinced me that animal prints and vibrant colours can be such a sophisticated combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Daunted by double denim? Cat Deeley makes this tricky trend easier to master with comfy Zara shirt and skirt
Cat Deeley created a double denim-esque outfit that has made us want to embrace this trend in a different way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I never thought I'd swap my classic longline trench coat for a cropped one - until I tried this Mango version
The cropped trench coat is this season's smartest investment pieces
By Molly Smith Published
-
Christine Lampard’s Phase Eight co-ord just revived our confidence for wearing horizontal stripes
Christine Lampard proves beyond doubt that we don't need to daunted by the idea of wearing on-trend horizontal stripes this season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Demi Moore's houndstooth trench coat was the best alternative to the classic honey colour
We're shopping this season's latest styles just in time for spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clodagh McKenna showcased easy breezy high street dressing in M&S and Zara - but her bold belt did the talking
Clodagh McKenna has reminded us that timeless staples and bright accessories are a stunning spring combination
By Emma Shacklock Published