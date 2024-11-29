Peplum is back! Katie Holmes provides a dose of fashion nostalgia in unique denim jacket
We adore this striking look with a touch of fashion nostalgia
Katie Holmes stunned in New York this week when she stepped out in a stunning peplum jacket and pair of vintage-inspired hot pants - the elevated casual look is a masterclass in styling peplum silhouettes and we're in love with the outfit.
The peplum trend has been slowly worming its way back into wardrobes this year, taking us all back to the early 2010s when the unique silhouette was practically inescapable and popped up everywhere, from the runway, to red carpets and the streets alike.
As it makes its comeback now, we're mostly seeing peplum take over the silhouettes of jackets and blazers - and Katie Holmes has more than convinced us to try out the look with her latest peplum outfit.
Shop Katie Holmes' Look
With a flattering high neck and sweet thin collar, this denim jacket from River Island is a great and super affordable high-street piece that gives Katie's designer style at a much lower price tag. The peplum silhouette is so flattering and we love the striking blue denim tone.
Made from organic cotton that hugs to the contours of your body for the perfect stretch, fit and shape, these full length leggings are a comfortable, cosy and oh-so chic addition to any wardrobe. They have a flattering 3" elastic waistband for sleek look that we love too.
Made from 54% cotton, this denim jacket is a great year-round piece to add to your wardrobe. The denim detailing highlights the waist beautifully, with all the casual elements of the traditional denim jacket being taken to the next level by the subtle yet stunning peplum silhouette. It's also available in plus sizes on Nordstrom's website.
The similarities between these River Island heels and Katie Holmes' Tory Burch shoes are uncanny! The peep toe emulates her designer style perfectly and is one of the only peep toe shoes with a slit like this at the toe. We love the patent finish and while the heel style is different, it's no less chic.
On those days where your essentials list is as long as your arm, this Mango shopper bag is the style that'll let you carry it all with ease and in style. The faux leather fabric boasts a richly textured pebble design that gives it a soft and worn in finish, with the spacious inner pocket and sleek shoulder straps finishing off the design with simple flair.
We love this stunning off-white cream shade that's oh-so versatile and sleek. Made from faux leather with beautiful stitched detailings and gold-toned hardware, this bag not only looks good but also keeps you organised with its two front pockets, large inner compartment, and the one internal slip pocket too.
Stepping out in New York, the actress stunned in a peplum denim jacket, with its deep V-neckline, statement collar and super flattering peplum cut elevating the usually casual look of denim into the ultimate statement piece for winter.
We can't get over how beautiful the jacket style is, with the deep indigo-blue denim hue complimenting Katie's sun kissed tan and bringing tonnes of texture into her outfit. The piece is from luxury brand Salon 1884's spring 2025 collection and is not yet available to buy, though it's a designer piece that's definitely won a place on our wardrobe wish list.
Instead of going for a double denim look, Katie opted to wear a pair of super high-waisted hot pants with a stirruped leg that reminds us so much of vintage 60s fashion, with the cropped peplum jacket also playing heavily into this era of fashion - the resulting look, we think, wouldn't look out of place in Grease and we love the modern day take on this look.
The trousers style is a great alternative for skinny jeans, giving all the comfort of cosy leggings while still flattering the figure and creating the same sleek look of black denim or leather trousers. The sheen of the fabric is subtle yet eye-catching and works alongside the textured denim beautifully well.
Blending with the stirrup leggings, which are a great addition to any winter capsule wardrobe as they make sure your legs are fully covered from the cold, were Katie's unique peep-toe heels from Tory Burch's as yet unreleased spring 2025 collection. The slip on style boasts a unique type of heel that's wide like a block heel yet thin like a stiletto to create a rectangular heel that offers easy walkability while also delivering a fun, statement look that we don't see very often.
The peep toe is also a unique design, being cut vertically rather than horizontally to only reveal her big toe. It's a style we've not come across before but the unique look is one we could see working for a variety of occasions, just as any other black pump will, and can elevate any look with the little dash of interest.
For accessories, she carried two different handbags. In one hand was a practical black shopper tote and, in the other, affordable designer handbag the Le Cambon 35 Vanilla handbag by Manu Atelier.
Letting the deep V neckline of her jacket shine, Katie added a simple and delicate gold necklace to her neck and a pair of vintage-inspired, oversized gradient sunglasses covered her eyes and tied into the 60s-inspired look she'd put together.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
