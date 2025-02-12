It's officially trench coat season: Kate Winslet's chic Burberry style is the only rainy day inspiration we need

The thing about the Great British weather is that just as soon as you feel like the temperature begins to creep up after a long old winter, and you spot tiny signs of spring, the rain starts. But ever the optimist, I see that as the perfect excuse to wear the ultimate outerwear. Is there anything chicer than a trench coat?

Kate Winslet reminded me precisely why a Burberry trench coat has long been top of my wishlist when the British clothing brand introduced its latest campaign, called "It’s Always Burberry Weather: London in Love." Just in time for Valentine's Day!

It stars Kate Winslet, who is seen in the video chatting on the phone saying "well, some sun would be lovely, but I think I'd miss England.... I'd miss the rain". And I think agree. Rainy season is in many ways the most stylish of all. A trench coat and your best wellies? The dream.

Exact match Burberry Long Gabardine Castleford Trench Coat £2,190 at Burberry This is the trench coat Kate is wearing in the campaign, and I love the long, flowing silhouette, oversized fit and buckle detailing on the sleeves. The check print on the inside is iconic and instantly recognisable. It's no exaggeration to say you'll be wearing this investment piece for decades. It's a future heirloom! Editor's pick New Look Beige Check Trimmed Trench Coat £64.99 at New Look When woman&home Editor Kerrie Hughes spotted this in the shops, she said she immediately thought it was Burberry. The check print is an homage to the designer label, and the quality is really quite incredible for just under £65. Team this with skinny jeans, chunky boots and a cosy knit while it still feels freezing cold. Celebrity-approved Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 at Sezane Sienna Miller loves this trench coat by French clothing brand Sezane, and so do a whole host of influencers. The mid-range price is totally justifiable when you think how much wear you'll get out of it. Buy it now, and you'll rely on it from now until May, then you'll be reaching for it again come September!

Kate Winslet and Burberry really feels like a match made in heaven, bringing together two icons of the British fashion industry. She was joined in the campaign by Aimee Lou Wood, Chen Kun, Jodie Turner-Smith, Micheal Ward, Nicholas Hoult, Richard E. Grant, as well as David Gandy, Liu Wen and Naomi Campbell. Oh, and a knight in shining armour too!

How to style a trench coat

As a Fashion Editor I'm often asked what the best investment purchases are, and I'd say my top five are: the perfect little black dress, a designer handbag, a crisp white shirt, well-cut jeans and a trench coat. A Burberry trench is one you'll treasure forever, but a high street option will work just as well while you save up for the real deal. Prepare yourself for incoming compliments...