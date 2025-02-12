It's officially trench coat season: Kate Winslet's chic Burberry style is the only rainy day inspiration we need
"It's always Burberry weather"
The thing about the Great British weather is that just as soon as you feel like the temperature begins to creep up after a long old winter, and you spot tiny signs of spring, the rain starts. But ever the optimist, I see that as the perfect excuse to wear the ultimate outerwear. Is there anything chicer than a trench coat?
Kate Winslet reminded me precisely why a Burberry trench coat has long been top of my wishlist when the British clothing brand introduced its latest campaign, called "It’s Always Burberry Weather: London in Love." Just in time for Valentine's Day!
It stars Kate Winslet, who is seen in the video chatting on the phone saying "well, some sun would be lovely, but I think I'd miss England.... I'd miss the rain". And I think agree. Rainy season is in many ways the most stylish of all. A trench coat and your best wellies? The dream.
Shop chic trench coats
Exact match
This is the trench coat Kate is wearing in the campaign, and I love the long, flowing silhouette, oversized fit and buckle detailing on the sleeves. The check print on the inside is iconic and instantly recognisable. It's no exaggeration to say you'll be wearing this investment piece for decades. It's a future heirloom!
Editor's pick
When woman&home Editor Kerrie Hughes spotted this in the shops, she said she immediately thought it was Burberry. The check print is an homage to the designer label, and the quality is really quite incredible for just under £65. Team this with skinny jeans, chunky boots and a cosy knit while it still feels freezing cold.
Celebrity-approved
Sienna Miller loves this trench coat by French clothing brand Sezane, and so do a whole host of influencers. The mid-range price is totally justifiable when you think how much wear you'll get out of it. Buy it now, and you'll rely on it from now until May, then you'll be reaching for it again come September!
Kate Winslet and Burberry really feels like a match made in heaven, bringing together two icons of the British fashion industry. She was joined in the campaign by Aimee Lou Wood, Chen Kun, Jodie Turner-Smith, Micheal Ward, Nicholas Hoult, Richard E. Grant, as well as David Gandy, Liu Wen and Naomi Campbell. Oh, and a knight in shining armour too!
How to style a trench coat
Exact match
Kate wore this messenger bag as a crossbody to show off the check print strap in all its glory. The clip buckle is beautiful, and it's roomy enough for all your essentials. Don't make the mistake of always defaulting to black leather for handbags. White will work so well with a beige trench, and if you're wondering how to clean a leather handbag, it's easier than you think.
Kate's striped trousers don't seem to be available to buy yet, but if you're looking ahead to your spring capsule wardrobe, then these Mango lookalikes will do the trick. If you're tired of having leggings and jeans on rotation, these straight leg trousers will refresh your style immediately.
A silk or satin shirt is another must-have, and this collar will sit perfectly under a trench coat. For a 2025 twist, team this with barrel leg jeans. It's available in a rainbow of colours too so check out our Zara size guide to find the perfect fit and stock up!
As a Fashion Editor I'm often asked what the best investment purchases are, and I'd say my top five are: the perfect little black dress, a designer handbag, a crisp white shirt, well-cut jeans and a trench coat. A Burberry trench is one you'll treasure forever, but a high street option will work just as well while you save up for the real deal. Prepare yourself for incoming compliments...
