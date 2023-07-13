Kate Middleton's Wimbledon dress with oversized polka dots teamed with short hair and bargain heels was the ultimate monochrome look

Kate Middleton rocked a white dress with oversized black polka dots teamed with a pair of bargain heels and a Victoria Beckham handbag for Wimbledon 2017 and it was one of her best monochrome looks.

Kate Middleton appeared at the first day of Wimbledon 2017 in the ultimate polka dot dress, rocking shoulder-length hair, super affordable heels and a designer bag.

The Princess of Wales sported the black and white look in the Royal Box to watch Andy Murray play Alexander Bublik on the Centre Court and we're still obsessed with the outfit six years later.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Ray-Bans are the stylish sunny day essential you need this summer.

The Princess of Wales made her first official visit as Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3rd 2017, rocking a striking polka dot dress and strappy open toe heels.

Kate has always been one to impress with her Wimbledon looks, from her powerful red L.K. Bennett dress in 2015 to her Princess Diana-inspired outfit featuring a gorgeous mint green Balmain blazer at Wimbledon 2023.

Wowing in the bold Dolce & Gabbana fit and flare dress, featuring oversized black spots, a square neckline and a softly pleated skirt in 2017, Princess Catherine carried a crisp white Victoria Beckham Quincy handbag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dotty Jersey Dress, £40 ($52) | Bonprix Want to replicate Kate's bold polka dot look at Wimbledon? The Bonprix Dotty Jersey dress is an affordable option with a flattering fit that's perfect for any summer frock collection.

Hollander Cross Strap Block Heeled Sandals, £30 ($39) | Office Snap up a pair of bargain heels from Kate Middleton-approved brand Office. The Hollander Cross Strap Block Heeled Sandals are a staple shoe when it comes to monochrome dressing.

Kate's bouncy brunette locks are one of her most iconic physical traits and the shorter, shoulder-length cut she rocked at the time perfectly complimented the classy and clean cut energy of the black and white ensemble.

And while Princess Catherine's collection of heels boasts plenty of designer names, she went for a bargain pair of £22 ($28) heeled sandals from Office for the sporty day out, once again proving she's not one to shy away from affordable fashion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The black suede block heel sandals had a simple buckle-up ankle strap along with a modest and comfy 9.1cm heel, making it the perfect option for the busy future Queen Consort to wear while attending her royal duties at Wimbledon.

While Kate's exact pair of Office shoes are no longer stocked, the shoe retailer offers pairs in similar styles - and a pair of comfy black block heels are essential in any capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making sure to bring along some essential Wimbledon eyewear, Kate popped on her Bvlgari BV8170 style sunglasses.

The shades' sleek cat eye frame shape and all-black design were very in-keeping with Kate's two-tone outfit, making her look even more regal and elegant as she watched the match.

As of jewelry, Princess Catherine kept it simple and timeless, choosing her Oscar de la Renta earrings fashioned with gold plated pewter and Swarovski crystal faux pearls.