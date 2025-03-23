Need neutral inspiration? Look at Kate Garraway's polka dot blouse and crisp white trousers
Impossibly sophisticated and chic, we love Kate Garraway's minimalistic look
Kate Garraway gave a masterclass in styling chic, neutral outfits for spring with her crisp white suit trousers and polka dot blouse blend.
Bright and bold colour will always have its place in our spring capsule wardrobes as we celebrate the finally warm and sunny weather, but neutral, minimal shades are just as perfect for spring with their fresh and crisp look - and Kate Garraway's all-white look proves just that.
There's nothing quite as sophisticated as a head-to-toe white look and Kate's Phase Eight Bianca Wide Leg Suit Trousers paired with LK Bennett's Sonya Birch & Black Silk Polkadot Jacquard Blouse creates a striking and chic minimal style. It's a masterclass in how to nail a smart casual dress code, with her blending pattern with crisp, neutral colour - we're going to rely on this outfit formula all season long.
Shop Kate Garraway's Outfit
These crisp high waisted suit trousers boast a flattering, easy-to-wear wide leg with chic front pleat details - and they're available in short, regular and long leg lengths for a perfect fit.
These white suit trousers boast a stunning, spring-ready shape with their high waist, wide leg and front double pleat that gives them a beautiful floating design.
With a high waist, straight wide legs and a relaxed fit around the stomach, these suit trousers blend casual with formal wear perfectly to be a versatile staple in any capsule wardrobe.
With a crisp collar, classic button up look, and chic 3/4 length ruched sleeves, this polka dot blouse is a versatile piece that brings a pop of easy pattern into any look.
A sweet pie collar, gently puffed sleeves and frilled hems gives this blouse a vintage charm and ultra-feminine feel.
Kate's look is a great and simple way to take part in the monochrome outfit trend, with the pairing of easy-to-wear neutral shades and the pop of pattern creating an impossibly chic and versatile outfit. We'll be taking this look straight from the office into after-work drinks, with it working perfectly for both occasions.
Suit trousers really had their moment last year and their trendiness is showing no signs of slowing down - and it's clear to see why they've become such a wardrobe staple. They give Kate's look here a instantly formal flair thanks to their crisp tailoring and structured front pleat detail, but the wide leg silhouette feels super spring-appropriate thanks to the flowing shape and, of course, the crisp white tone.
Leaning into the more formal appeal of her trousers, Kate added a stunning polka dot blouse to the outfit, with its white and black pattern complimenting her suit trousers beautifully.
Made from silk, the blouse is impossibly luxe and this is only further highlighted by the crisp collar. But the piece also boasts some stunning, ultra-feminine touches, with gently puffed sleeves creating a soft shape while cuffed hems at the wrists emphasise the floating design.
While Kate finished off her look with a pair of nude, patent heels and looked fabulous in the chic footwear, slipping into your best white trainers (that have been cleaned using expert-approved tips on how to keep your trainers sparkling) will create an equally dressed-up look that's more easily worn day-to-day.
Swapping out her crisp suit trousers for some white denim jeans is another way to change up the outfit formula while still emulating it, with Kate's choice of nude heels pairing just as well with the denim staple as they do with her crisp suit trousers. But, again, a pair of favourite white trainers would give a more casual feel to this take on the look too.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
